After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in March at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, it quickly was regarded as the most shocking moment in award show history. A quick dig at Smith’s wife, Jada, and her bald hairstyle—which was a result of an alopecia diagnosis—led to an unpredictable reaction by the actor.

The pressure to punish Smith was swift. The star immediately resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on his own. In addition, the Academy banned Smith from all of their events moving forward—both in person and virtually—for the next decade. When their decision went public, many recalled a shocking injustice that occurred a the ceremony—one that happened 50 years ago.

In 1973, Sacheen Littlefeather—an Apache woman and president of the National Native American Affirmative Image Committee—was just 26-years-old when she declined the best actor award on behalf of Marlon Brandon for his role in The Godfather. Her speech was capped at 60 seconds, which spoke up against the treatment of Native Americans:

“I’m representing Marlon Brando this evening and he has asked me to tell you in a very long speech, which I cannot share with you presently because of time but I will be glad to share with the press afterwards, that he very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award. And the reasons for this being are the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry – excuse me – and on television in movie reruns, and also with recent happenings at Wounded Knee. I beg at this time that I have not intruded upon this evening and that we will in the future, our hearts and our understandings will meet with love and generosity. Thank you on behalf of Marlon Brando.”

Brando refused to accept the award due to the federal response to Wounded Knee, when members of the American Indian Movement occupied the South Dakota town but were met by resistance from law enforcement. Littlefeather’s message wasn’t just met with boos; John Wayne had to be held back by security from physically attacking her backstage after her speech. Littlefeather’s career was ultimately ruined.

It was only after the Academy’s hypocrisy came to light following the Smith/Rock incident that a formal apology was issued to the actress. “The abuse you endured because of this statement was unwarranted and unjustified,” the then-Academy president David Rubin wrote on behalf of the organization in June.

“The emotional burden you have lived through and the cost to your own career in our industry are irreparable. For too long the courage you showed has been unacknowledged. For this, we offer both our deepest apologies and our sincere admiration.”

Littlefeather will be honored on Sept. 17 by Academy Museum and will be in conversation with producer Bird Runningwater (Cheyenne/Mescalero Apache/N.M.), co-chair of the Academy’s Indigenous Alliance. While the institution is doing its best to right its wrongs and promote inclusion, should it have taken half a century—and the slap ‘heard round the world—to happen?