The One Sport That Olympia, Serena Williams's Daughter, Is Great At And It's Not Tennis

It’s not surprising that Olympia Ohanian, Serena Williams’s daughter, knows her way around a tennis court, but what you might not know is that she spends even more time on a golf course with her dad, and she might just be golfing’s next big thing.

Hidden Symbolism in Ryan Coogler’s Masterpiece Sinners CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Hidden Symbolism in Ryan Coogler’s Masterpiece Sinners

Hidden Symbolism in Ryan Coogler’s Masterpiece Sinners CC Share Subtitles Off

English Hidden Symbolism in Ryan Coogler’s Masterpiece Sinners

In a recent podcast, Olympia’s dad, Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, spoke about all the time he and his daughter spend on the golf course and how great Olympia is at the sport. While Ohanian admits that he is terrible at the game and spends more time waiting for his daughter than playing, Olympia, 7, takes after her mom in her athleticism, and the young athlete’s skill will surprise you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Olympia’s powerful swing, confident stance, and impeccable form shown in a reecent video, which garnered over 900,000 views, made it clear she’s not new to golf, but true to it. Fans were shook, leaving comments all over her Instagram.

Advertisement

“Wow!! She swings with POWER just like her mum,” one user commented.

“She has the stance of a professional athlete,” wrote another.

“Uh ohhhh,” commented another user, noting Olympia’s intimidating ability.

Advertisement

Last year, Ohanian shared with PEOPLE that he and Serena Williams enjoy watching their daughter explore all the things she interested in. For example, she loved mini golf about two years ago and has since enjoyed taking proper golfing lessons.

In another video post, the future golf star casually says “bye ball,” as she watches the ball fly away because ... again, this ain’t nothing new.

Advertisement

“That SWING is mean lil one,” wrote one user.

“IK das right!! Black Girl power,” said another.

“We are not surprised,” wrote one fan, implying that Olympia’s skill is natural.

Advertisement

A recent post of Olympia holding a flagstick could potentially foreshadow an exciting and award-winning athletic career. But her proud father said he and his famous wife believe their daughter is a mix of creative and athletic but truly they want her to just have fun.

