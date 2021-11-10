Aaron Rodgers is a liar.



There’s pretty much no other way to describe somebody who, when asked by the press if they’ve taken the COVID-19 vaccine, responds as such: “Yeah, I’ve been immunized. There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision, I’m not gonna judge those guys.”

“Those guys” implies you aren’t one of them, just like when I congratulate the City Boys for running up the scoreboard. I ain’t one of them niggas. The implication is clear.

What’s also clear is that for months, Rodgers has played the part. He’s attended Halloween parties and opts not to wear a mask during press conferences or games while on the sidelines—all blatant violations of the league’s COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players. And considering his contentious relationship with the Packers, was anybody on that team really about to check him on any of that shit? Or anything else he might be doing that nobody knows about?

But now that his dirty little secret is out with the revelation that he’s contracted COVID-19, he’s out here citing MLK and blaming “the woke mob” for his sullied reputation and lack of a moral compass. And instead of making an example out of this lying-ass liar, who’s put the health and safety of Packers staff and his own teammates in jeopardy by masquerading around as if he was vaccinated, the NFL has opted to fine this asshole instead of suspending him, because of course, they did.

From CNN:

The NFL issued fines to the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Allen Lazard after its review found the team and its two players did not follow league Covid-19 protocols, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Tuesday. The Packers were fined $300,000, while Rodgers and Lazard were each fined $14,650, according to the discipline schedule negotiated by the NFL and the NFL Players Association.

Does everyone remember the hell Cam Newton caught this offseason when it was revealed that he was unvaccinated? And how his vaccination status, which brought his availability into question, eventually lead to his dismissal? Or the whole Kyrie Irving debacle that currently has one of the coldest scorers in the entire league parked on his couch? Say what you want about each of them, but at least they’ve been transparent about their decisions not to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Rodgers made a conscious decision to deliberately elude criticism in order selfishly jeopardize the health and safety of the same organization that cuts his check. This was the perfect opportunity to put the entire league on notice that such a flagrant disregard for COVID-19 protocols, in the middle of a goddamn global pandemic, will not be tolerated—even if you’re the reigning MVP.

The league should’ve shit allllllllllllllllllllllll over him.

Instead, the NFL has sent a message to both players and team personnel alike that this type of behavior is more of a nuisance than a significant safety risk, and sets a dangerous precedent that could eventually lead to serious consequences.