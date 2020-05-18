The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Politics

The Most Grossly Incompetent President Just Fixed His Anus-Shaped Mouth to Come for Obama

Stephen A. Crockett Jr.
Filed to:Donald Trump
Donald TrumpObamaRussell WilsonFutureTrumpincompetentpresident
30
1
Illustration for article titled The Most Grossly Incompetent President Just Fixed His Anus-Shaped Mouth to Come for Obama
Photo: Tasos Katopodis (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is Future.

He’s not the future, he’s like Future the rapper.

He’s the disgruntled ex who is watching his former lady move on with Russell Wilson, aka President Obama. It’s why he can’t keep the former president’s name out of his mouth.

Advertisement

Obama is beloved by America and well, President Trump is beloved by people who can’t get enough of Golden Corral’s all-you-can-eat buffet.

Obama has literally tried his best to ignore Future’s attempts to rile him up. He won’t even say his name and dodges questions about him. But when COVID-19 hit like the Trump administration of viruses and people started dying, Obama’s hand was forced to call the president of disgruntled exes and his minions dofusses or dofusi (as I’m not sure the plural of doofus.)

Advertisement

“All those adults that you used to think were in charge and knew what they were doing? It turns out that they don’t have all the answers,” the former president said during Saturday night’s special broadcast of “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020,” CNN reports. “A lot of them aren’t even asking the right questions. So, if the world’s going to get better, it’s going to be up to you.”

He added: “Doing what feels good, what’s convenient, what’s easy—that’s how little kids think. Unfortunately, a lot of so-called grownups, including some with fancy titles and important jobs, still think that way—which is why things are so screwed up,” Obama said. “I hope that instead, you decide to ground yourself in values that last, like honesty, hard work, responsibility, fairness, generosity, respect for others.”

This was like the time a rumor started that Russell Wilson told Future he can keep his child support money because Future Jr. is good over here.

On Sunday, Trump went into his sack full of names and called Obama...wait for it….keep waiting….“grossly incompetent.” That’s it. That’s the best the president of people who like to bash Obama could come up with. And it’s an insult considering it’s coming from the president who has literally botched America’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

In all fairness, Trump didn’t just run up to reporters and call Obama grossly incompetent, he was asked about Obama’s comments to which he replied, “Look, he was an incompetent president. That’s all I can say. Grossly incompetent.”

From Politico:

In April, 20.5 million Americans lost their jobs and unemployment was at 14.7 percent. As states ease coronavirus restrictions, the spread continues: There are nearly 1.5 million cases and more than 89,000 deaths in the U.S. The Trump administration has been criticized for a delayed response to the outbreak and a lack of organization in providing tests and medical supplies.

Advertisement

But, sure, the Russell Wilson of presidents is the one that has the game fucked up.

Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Senior Editor @ The Root, boxes outside my weight class, when they go low, you go lower.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Manors & Bad Manners: Black Twitter Calls Out the Double Standard in a White Writer's Disrespect of a Black Influencer

Magic Johnson Offers $100 Million in Loans to Minority Businesses Left Behind by the Government

‘If You Ran for Ahmaud, You Need to Stand for Bre’: Breonna Taylor’s Death Isn’t Getting Enough Attention

White Nationalist, Far-Right Groups Actively Promoting Lies to Paint Ahmaud Arbery as a Criminal