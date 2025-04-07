'The White Lotus' Finale and Belinda's Ending Has Black Internet Talking

The third season of “The White Lotus” has come to an end, and naturally, the internet has thoughts, specifically on the finale’s handling of its sole Black main character, Belinda.



The acclaimed HBO series returned for season 3 this year, reuniting viewers with fan favorite Belinda from the show’s first season. Played by “Insecure” and “How To Die Alone” star Natasha Rothwell, Belinda endeared audiences in season one as the earnest and determined hotel staff member ultimately betrayed by Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) when she took back her promise to help Belinda start her own spa.

When we meet Belinda in season 3, she is on a vacation of her own, traveling to The White Lotus in Thailand to expand her own studies as a healer and massage therapist. The show, however, hinges on a murder mystery each season, and many were worried Belinda would not make it out alive by the end of the season.

Here’s where the spoilers come in from last night’s epic finale:

Belinda made it to the end of the season! Not only that, she landed the final shot of the series, as she and her son Zion ride off into the sunset on a boat, $5 million dollars richer. How’d they land that money? Well, that’s where things get a bit interesting.

The third season of The White Lotus also brought back Greg, who met Tanya in season 1 and married her in season 2. Greg also set up Tanya to get murdered and ran away with all of her money after her demise at the end of the second season. Naturally, this season Belinda recognized him immediately, scared to interact with him at all. When he first approached her with an offer in exchange for Belinda’s silence forever, she ran away from it. But after negotiating with her son Zion, Belinda had a change of heart and took the cash in the finale. Essentially, she took a hush money payment.

Despite the murky morality of the decision from a character like Belinda, the reveal was a refreshing turn for a Black character on television, especially on a predominantly white TV series filled with such over-the-top wealth. At the end of the day, Belinda got her own happy ending.

The Black character wasn’t killed off senselessly, and she didn’t choose the “right path” and walked away from the money. She took the money, cash that can not only change her life but the life of her family. When faced with such a decision, who knows what we all would do?

The internet is having a field day with the end of the series, specifically when it comes to the end of Belinda’s story arc. One user wrote, “I’m not used to seeing black people get happy endings in these tv shows I thought that boat Belinda was on was gonna blow up!” Another user, sharing similar sentiments, wrote, “Belinda found ALIVE and RICH.”

Another user wrote that they feel Belinda “won” the entire series so far. They wrote, “Putting aside that devil Gary, Belinda won The White Lotus series so far. Went to Thailand, learned some stuff, had a hot fling, and bilked that devil of $5 million to start her own business after Tanya left her hanging. I would’ve taken Pornchai as a kept man, but still winning.”

Some viewers, while excited for Belinda, are a little worried about what the future may hold for the character should she return in future seasons. After getting the money, Belinda backed out of a loose plan to start a spa with one of The White Lotus Thailand workers, Pornchai, essentially repeating what Tanya did to her in season one.

Many viewers are still siding with Belinda, with one user writing, “I support Belinda’s rights and wrongs.” Another wrote, “Am I the only one who doesn’t care that Belinda didn’t go into business with Pornchai? She never committed to it and they literally knew each other for a week. #TheWhiteLotus.”

Did Belinda do the right thing by taking the money, or should she have walked away from it all?