You know them, you love them: They’re the stars of your favorite moments. These are the women who you secretly pretend you are when you’re alone. When you need to muster up the courage and confidence for first dates and job interviews, these are the voices you hear talking you up. Celebrate Women’s History Month by enjoying our showcase of the most badass Black women in TV history.
You know them, you love them: They’re the stars of your favorite moments. These are the women who you secretly pretend you are when you’re alone. When you need to muster up the courage and confidence for first dates and job interviews, these are the voices you hear talking you up. Celebrate Women’s History Month by enjoying our showcase of the most badass Black women in TV history.
Dominique Devereux - Dynasty
The way she so elegantly shades Alexis is perfection.
Olivia Pope - Scandal
It’s not just the way she always knows how to put these white men in their place, but also that she looks so spectacular while doing it.
Cookie Lyon - Empire
I don’t care how in love they were, she was way too good for Lucious.
Annalise Keating - How to Get Away With Murder
No TV lawyer ever broke down a witness like Annalise.
Maxine Shaw - Living Single
I could have put all the Living Single women on the list, but no one does a comeback like The Maverick.
Reva/Third Sister - Obi-Wan Kenobi
I know she’s the bad guy, but she’s has a heartbreaking backstory and a fascinating redemption arc. I hope they find a way to bring Reva back in Andor.
Iris West - The Flash
Iris is the heart and soul of Team Flash. She’s the reason Barry became a superhero. He would be nothing without her.
Miranda Bailey - Grey’s Anatomy
She’s tough because she has to be. If I have a medical emergency in Seattle, I want Bailey operating on me.
Clair Huxtable - The Cosby Show
I’m still thinking about how she laid into Vanessa after she went to see The Wretched.
Lt. Uhura - Star Trek
You know you’re a badass when you changed the course of the entirespace program. Special shoutout to Celia Rose Gooding’s amazing portrayal of a young Cadet Uhura on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
Vivian Banks (Janet Hubert) - The Fresh Prince of Bel Air
I’m not comparing Aunt Vivs, but she definitely lost some fire when the switch happened.
Zoë Washburne - Firefly
Zoë is clearly better suited to be Serenity’s captain, but her loyalty to her friend Malcolm keeps her from taking over.
Kelli - Insecure
Her one-liners are legendary and Natasha Rothwell not getting an Emmy is criminal.
Donna Meagle - Parks and Recreation
Every time Donna showed up, she delivered the comedy’s most memorable scenes.
Athena Grant - 9-1-1
Angela Bassett never misses. She is truly a master at her craft. If you’re not watching 9-1-1, she is the No. 1 reason to start.