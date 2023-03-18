The Most Badass Black Women in TV History

The Most Badass Black Women in TV History

Here’s our showcase of the fiercest Black women in TV history.

Stephanie Holland
Image for article titled The Most Badass Black Women in TV History
Photo: ABC/Raymond Liu

You know them, you love them: They’re the stars of your favorite moments. These are the women who you secretly pretend you are when you’re alone. When you need to muster up the courage and confidence for first dates and job interviews, these are the voices you hear talking you up. Celebrate Women’s History Month by enjoying our showcase of the most badass Black women in TV history.

Dominique Devereux - Dynasty

Alexis & Dominique’s First Meeting

The way she so elegantly shades Alexis is perfection.

Olivia Pope - Scandal

Scandal 4x19 Olivia Gladiating

It’s not just the way she always knows how to put these white men in their place, but also that she looks so spectacular while doing it.

Cookie Lyon - Empire

Empire 2015 S01E01 - Respect Cookie

I don’t care how in love they were, she was way too good for Lucious.

Annalise Keating - How to Get Away With Murder

Olivia Pope Vs. Annalise Keating

No TV lawyer ever broke down a witness like Annalise.

Maxine Shaw - Living Single

Dear John - Khadijah and Max Think Up The Letter

I could have put all the Living Single women on the list, but no one does a comeback like The Maverick.

Reva/Third Sister - Obi-Wan Kenobi

Image for article titled The Most Badass Black Women in TV History
Photo: Lucasfilm

I know she’s the bad guy, but she’s has a heartbreaking backstory and a fascinating redemption arc. I hope they find a way to bring Reva back in Andor.

Iris West - The Flash

The Flash 4x16/Iris becomes The Flash

Iris is the heart and soul of Team Flash. She’s the reason Barry became a superhero. He would be nothing without her.

Miranda Bailey - Grey’s Anatomy

2x9 Looking for ‘the nazi’

She’s tough because she has to be. If I have a medical emergency in Seattle, I want Bailey operating on me.

Clair Huxtable - The Cosby Show

Image for article titled The Most Badass Black Women in TV History
Screenshot: The Cosby Show

I’m still thinking about how she laid into Vanessa after she went to see The Wretched.

Lt. Uhura - Star Trek

Star Trek’s Nichelle Nichols on Uhura’s Radical Impact

You know you’re a badass when you changed the course of the entirespace program. Special shoutout to Celia Rose Gooding’s amazing portrayal of a young Cadet Uhura on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Vivian Banks (Janet Hubert) - The Fresh Prince of Bel Air

Aunt Viv’s Incredible Dance Routine | The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

I’m not comparing Aunt Vivs, but she definitely lost some fire when the switch happened.

Zoë Washburne - Firefly

Zoë Alleyne Washburne | Firefly

Zoë is clearly better suited to be Serenity’s captain, but her loyalty to her friend Malcolm keeps her from taking over.

Kelli - Insecure

Kelli’s Best Moments - HBO’s Insecure

Her one-liners are legendary and Natasha Rothwell not getting an Emmy is criminal.

Donna Meagle - Parks and Recreation

The Best Of Tom & Donna TREAT YO SELF | Parks and Recreation

Every time Donna showed up, she delivered the comedy’s most memorable scenes.

Athena Grant - 9-1-1

Athena Is Angry With Michael & Bobby | Season 3 Ep. 18 | 9-1-1

Angela Bassett never misses. She is truly a master at her craft. If you’re not watching 9-1-1, she is the No. 1 reason to start.

