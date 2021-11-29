Black is the new black; that was the message broadcast from the red carpet of 2021 Soul Train Awards, which aired Sunday night on BET. After all, what better color to wear to a ceremony founded upon and in celebration of 50 years of Black excellence? While black wasn’t included in the official dress code for Sunday’s festivities, several of the night’s attendees clearly understood the assignment, as noir was the hue of the night for Jazmine Sullivan, Normani, Ashanti, and Maxwell, among others.

Ashanti’s sparkling and strapless Christian Siriano ballgown was perhaps the most glamorous garment on the red carpet, one befitting this year’s “Lady of Soul” honoree. Fellow winners Normani and Jazmine gave us the long and the short of it, respectively, each rocking strategically flattering cutouts in their form-fitting ‘fits, just two of the stylish standouts of the night.

Several male artists painted it black, as well; Living Legend award honoree Maxwell donned a simple black suit punctuated with a white shirt and studded shoes, while Leon Bridges rocked a wide-lapeled, black velvet Gucci. Lucky Daye was hands-down our favorite male fashionista of the evening, styled by Alexander Julian in a double-breasted black Amiri suit with an emerald feathered overcoat by Brandon Blackwood and violet satin gloves.

Apropos of a half-century of Soul Train’s legacy, nostalgia was also a big theme of the night—and who better to capture the vibe than Silk Sonic? The super-duo continued their Gucci-fueled run onstage with BFF hosts Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold, who gave us Soul Train-line realness in 70s-era wigs and prints—just one of their many costume changes of the night.

Missed the show? You can catch all of the hosts’ looks and all the Blackity-black excellence—and black ‘fits—in our slideshow below.