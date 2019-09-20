Image: iStock

Social media is not my ministry.

My Facebook page sued me for years of gross negligence; I tweet about as often as I wake up a pregnant white woman; and my Instagram page exists only to gawk at the lines at Houston’s Turkey Leg Hut.

I mean, look at that shit. And that's three hours before it even opens?!?



But every once in a while, the beck-and-call of social media becomes irresistible, and I find myself scouring through hashtags, tweets, and clapbacks like anybody else with more important things to do. Which brings me to my latest discovery: the #MAGAChallenge.



On Sept. 14, indie rapper Bryson Gray—who sources report is actually Paris Dennard’s tether—mistook his MAGA hat for a microphone and issued a challenge to the internet.

“MAGA BOY,” he captioned his Tea Party starter as his bloodline cowered in embarrassment. “I want y’all to [do] your own rap to it too then tag me! Let’s make liberals cry!”



A phenomenon was born.



Since that fateful day, wayward negroes from far and wide have taken to Twitter to pledge allegiance to their bright orange God.



There have been black folks:

White folks:



Kids:



And even “celebrities” are getting in on the act:

It’s the hottest trend since white supremacy.

No word yet on when their debut album, You Down With GOP? (Yeah, You Know Me), is scheduled for release, but in the interim, feel free to stare blankly at your cellphone or computer screen as you attempt to process what you just witnessed.