The life and legacy of civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson will be coming to a small screen near us soon.

Advertisement

Deadline reports the icon will be the center of a new untitled documentary feature and limited series co-executive produced by Jackson’s own son Yusef D and directed by Shola Lynch. Both Jackson and Lynch describe the projects as “Reverend Jackson’s personal story, in his own words, for the first time,” with both the film and the series set to feature archived footage taken across 60 years. They’ll also come in tandem with Expanded Media and Lawrence Elman and Nick Fraser’s Docsville Studios.

In a statement describing the news, Lynch explained:

“Despite his Parkinson’s, or maybe due to it, Jesse Jackson is going to slow down enough to talk through and reflect on his life long fight for racial and economic justice. When others have been killed, moved on, or retired, Jackson has been tireless, even relentless. Before he can’t, with no question out of bounds, and Mrs. Jackson and their family willing to contribute, this is a rare opportunity that I could not pass up.”

Added Docsville CEO Lawrence Elman: “There is no doubt that Jesse Jackson is one of the most influential people of all time. To be able to tell his story, in his own words, is a unique privilege and we would like to thank the Reverend Jesse Jackson and his family for welcoming us into their lives.”

Jackson’s son, Yusef, echoed similar sentiments, saying that he was “humbled and honored” to be telling the story of his father.

As of now there has been no potential release date attached but when we know, trust us, you’ll be the first to know too.