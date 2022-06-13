Broadway lives by the motto “The Show Must Go On.”

That sentiment has never been more true than during this season, when the theater community continued amid endless COVID-19 cancellations and cast changes. Broadway celebrated its triumphant comeback during The 75th Tony Awards. After a show-stopping opening number from host Ariana DeBose, the Oscar-winner explained how the theme of the night was diversity and inclusion, with several Black and LGBTQ+ nominees highlighting the proceedings.

From there, things got moving quickly with a stunning performance from the cast of MJ, which features the music of Michael Jackson and was introduced by the superstar artist’s kids, Paris and Prince Jackson. Myles Frost, Tony-winner for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, embodied the King of Pop and performed one of his biggest hits, “Smooth Criminal.”

The night’s most-nominated show, A Strange Loop, took home two awards for Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical. The show is a unique, new meta-musical that follows the thoughts of Usher, a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical.

The most jaw-dropping moment of the night came from Paradise Square’s Joaquina Kalukango, whose emotional performance of “Let it Burn” was every reason to love live theater wrapped up in one song. The way she built to that crescendo and had the audience hanging on her every note was masterful. Unsurprisingly, she received one of the night’s few standing ovations. Tony audiences have seen everything, so they don’t hand out standing ovations like other award shows. You have to really earn it here.

After that show-stealer, it was no surprise when she won for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical.

Over on the play side, despite several nominations for shows like Clyde’s, Skeleton Crew and Lackawanna Blues, the night was dominated by The Lehman Trilogy and Take Me Out. Though one bright spot came when the legendary Phylicia Rashad picked up another honor with her win for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for Skeleton Crew.

For theater fans who were hoping the shutdown would force the genre to change some of its outdated practices and unwritten rules, The 75th Tony Awards signaled that things could be headed in the right direction.

Best Musical

A Strange Loop (WINNER)

Girl From the North Country

MJ The Musical

Mr. Saturday Night

Paradise Square

SIX: The Musical

Best Revival of a Musical

Caroline, or Change

Company (WINNER)

The Music Man

Best Revival of a Play

American Buffalo

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf

How I Learned to Drive

Take Me Out (WINNER)

Trouble in Mind

Best Book of a Musical

Paradise Square - Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas and Larry Kirwan

Mr. Saturday Night - Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel

A Strange Loop - Michael R. Jackson (WINNER)

Girl From the North Country - Conor McPherson

MJ The Musical - Lynn Nottage

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Flying Over Sunset - Music: Tom Kitt, lyrics: Michael Korie

Mr. Saturday Night - Music: Jason Robert Brown, lyrics: Amanda Green

Paradise Square - Music: Jason Howland and Larry Kirwan, lyrics: Nathan Tysen and Masi Asare

SIX: The Musical - Music and lyrics: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss (WINNER)

A Strange Loop - Music and lyrics: Michael R. Jackson

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy (WINNER)

Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy

Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy

David Morse, How I Learned To Drive

Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues

David Trelfall, Hangmen

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

Ruth Negga, Macbeth

Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H. (WINNER)

Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned To Drive

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night

Myles Frost, MJ The Musical (WINNER)

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sharon D Clarke; Caroline, or Change

Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset

Sutton Foster, The Music Man

Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square (WINNER)

Mare Winningham, Girl From the North Country

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Alfie Allen, Hangmen

Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out (WINNER)

Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde’s

Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out

Jesse Williams, Take Me Out

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s

Rachel Dratch, POTUS

Kenita R. Miller, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew (WINNER)

Julie White, POTUS

Kara Young, Clyde’s

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Matt Doyle, Company (WINNER)

Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square

Jared Grimes, Funny Girl

John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop

A.J. Shively, Paradise Square

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl from the North Country

Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night

Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man

L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop

Patti LuPone, Company (WINNER)

Jennifer Simard, Company

Best Direction of a Play



Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth

Camille A. Brown, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy (WINNER)

Neil Pepe, American Buffalo

Les Waters, Dana H.

Best Direction of a Musical

Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop

Marianne Elliott, Company (WINNER)

Conor McPherson, Girl From the North Country

Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, SIX: The Musical

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ The Musical

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Warren Carlyle, The Music Man

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, SIX: The Musical

Bill T. Jones, Paradise Square

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ The Musical (WINNER)

Best Orchestrations

David Cullen, Company

Tom Curran, SIX: The Musical

Simon Hale, Girl From the North Country (WINNER)

Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ The Musical

Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

Angela Lansbury

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Robert E. Wankel

Regional Theatre Tony Award

Court Theatre

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre