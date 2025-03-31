The Irony! You Won't Believe What Happened to Jim Jones Right In the Middle of His Livestream

This is why you can’t take just anyone to the hood! Rapper Jim Jones might be far removed from the hardships of growing up in New York City, but recently, the Harlem rapper returned back to his stopping grounds to enjoy a nice stroll in his old neighborhood...that is, until things turn a serious turn.

Jones teamed up with Twitch streamer N3on to get a closer look at life in the projects in Harlem. During an extended livestream, N3on and the Dipset legend were spotted playing basketball, cracking jokes and simply having a good time. Despite the laughs, life in Harlem isn’t for the faint of heart, and when Jones led N3on into a lobby in the projects, they quickly got a reality check.

“Oh nah, we going— We outta here,” Jones told N3on and the cameraman following them. Apparently, there was an active drug deal going down inside the building. Jones quickly pivoted once he realized what was happening. “We going this way. We out, we out,” he continued while repeatedly snapping and pointing towards the exit. With the cameras headed back outside, Jones, who was mic’d up, told the business men inside the lobby “I ain’t know you was… ya heard? My bad, gang.” What a respectful guy!

The men, who weren’t caught on camera, seemed to be pretty forgiving of Jones’ mistake. Despite the brief interaction, many on social media shared their thoughts on the matter. One user, @suayrez, tweeted Jones is “a real one for that.”

Other users, like @ThaOrder_TV called Jones out for exploiting the realities of the projects in the first place. They tweeted saying “What would’ve been real is Jim not taking dude there in the first place, because one would expect that Jim knows better than he demonstrated in that stream.”

Many folks were hard on Jones. @ForeverFlyMike said the rapper is a “55 year old YN doing Hood Vlogs.” @1frBlvxk agreed asking if the Harlem rapper wanted to be a tour guide, “Why couldn’t yall hang out in a dope bnb or a good restaurant?”

It’s unclear if N3on or anyone on his team even realized what was happening, but this just proves how sometimes two completely different cultures clashing can lead to some serious trouble. Despite the clear mixed up, it seems N3on had a pretty good time hanging with Capo. But maybe next time, Jones will rethink taking a white streamer to the hood. Or better yet, just leave the cameras at home!