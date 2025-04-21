Entertainment

The Internet is Loving This Wholesome Meeting Between Michelle Williams and The Actress She's Often Mixed Up With

The Destiny's Child singer finally met the esteemed actress of the same name after years of the two getting mixed up.

By
Jared Alexander
Michelle Williams attends ‘Once On This Island’ photo call on November 15, 2018 in New York City
Photo: Gary Gershoff (Getty Images)

Michelle Williams finally crossed paths with an actress she’s often mixed up with name wise, and the internet is loving their wholesome exchange. The Destiny’s Child singer, who currently stars in “Death Becomes Her” on Broadway, met the other (white) Michelle Williams. The latter Williams is an acclaimed actress known for starring in the hit 90s series “Dawson’s Creek,” and movies “Brokeback Mountain” (2005) and “The Greatest Showman” (2017).

Williams posted a hilarious video to her Instagram story after one of her shows over the weekend. In the clip, she speaks directly to her fans, saying, “Y’all we had an amazing show tonight. The crowd was lit. We love lit crowds.” She then said that she has a lot of “things to sign,” before holding up photos of the other Michelle Williams.

She then moved the camera to reveal Michelle Williams sitting right behind her in her dressing room. The other Michelle, who saw the “Say Yes” singer in the Broadway show that night, then asked, “Who should I make it out to?”

The comments of the post were flooded with love from fans, with Karamo Brown of “Queer Eye” writing, “Haha yes!”

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” alum Candiace Dillard Bassett wrote, “Finally,” with a bunch of laugh emojis. One user penned, “This is the definition of everything,” while others begged for the two to now star in a project together.

Their meeting was a long time coming for fans of both Williams. Many have referred to them as “the Black Michelle Williams” or the “white Michelle Williams” over the years to help differentiate the name twins. Even the hit ABC series “Abbott Elementary” hilariously used this very confusion to their advantage, as Barbara Howard, played by Sheryl Lee Ralph, assumed the “Dawson’s Creek” Michelle Williams was Black, just by her name.

She said in the iconic episode, “All the way to the Academy Awards from ‘Dawson’s Creek?’ Oh yes, Michelle!”

Relive the clip below.

Fans in the comments of the post referenced the scene, with one user writing, “Barbara Howard is so confused right now.” Another wrote, “Dawson’s Child and Destiny’s Creek.”

Michelle Williams, Michelle Williams
Image: Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images / Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images (Getty Images)
Fans also took to X with their excitement for the meeting of the two Williams. One user wrote, “Michelle Williams has finally met Michelle Williams! This is my Roman Empire.” Another likened the moment to the infamous Spider-Man meme, of three Spider-Men pointing to each other.

