The Incredible Story of Fawn Weaver, From Homeless to CEO of Best-Selling Uncle Nearest Whiskey

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 23: Fawn Weaver onstage during day 2 of Invest Fest 2025 at Georgia World Congress Center on August 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

You’ve probably heard of Uncle Nearest Whiskey, but how well do you know the Black woman behind the multi-million dollar company?

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Meet Tiffanie Barriere: The Drinking Coach Making History at the NYSE To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video Meet Tiffanie Barriere: The Drinking Coach Making History at the NYSE

Fawn Weaver has broken out of any and all expectations set for her. From being homeless to now running one of the fastest growing businesses in the country, it’s safe to say we can all probably learn a thing or two from her!

Despite the pressure of COVID-19 and an ongoing $100 million lawsuit, Weaver continues to hold her head high. And if you want to know exactly how she’s managed thus far, just take a look at her incredible story…

Who Is Fawn Weaver?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 10: Fawn Weaver, Author, Historian and Co-founder of The Nearest Green Foundation attends ESSENCE & AT&T “Humanity Of Connection” event at New York Historical Society on June 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Essence)

Weaver was born and raised in Pasadena, Calif. to Frank and Philomina Wilson, she told Voyage LA. Her father notably worked for Motown Records and was asked by Berry Gordy to open up a second Motown in Los Angeles. Wilson eventually decided to go into ministry.

“I was always surrounded with Motown stars like Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson,” Weaver told the outlet. “It wasn’t because my father was a big-deal writer and producer, it was because they became a part of his ministry.”

Being Homeless

Weaver left her home at age 15 to move in with some friends staying in LA’s Watts projects. Eventually, she became homeless, even living in three different shelters in her youth.

Starting Her Career

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Fawn Weaver speaks at Forbes Power Women’s Summit 2024 on September 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

By age 19, Weaver was ready to make a name for herself. She founded FEW Entertainment, a PR and special events company. Business had taken off, with Weaver securing multiple high-profile clients. After a brief stint in the hospitality industry, she decided to make a career change.

The Story of Nathan ‘Nearest’ Green

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 27: A bartender pours Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey at the 2023 Bar & Restaurant Expo and World Tea Expo Welcome Kickoff Party at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on March 27, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Nightclub & Bar Media Group)

To tell the full story of Uncle Nearest, you’d have to go all the way back to the 19th century. Nathan “Nearest” Green is the company’s name sake. He was a former enslaved Black man credited with showing Jack Daniel– who would later have his own famous whiskey brand– the ropes. The 1967 book, “Jack Daniel’s Legacy” by Ben A. Green confirmed Green’s contribution to the Daniel legacy. “Uncle Nearest is the best whiskey maker that I know of,” the book read.

Green’s story received national attention after the New York Times published article in 2016 about Jack Daniel’s and Green’s influence on the company. That’s where Weaver first learned of his story.

Founding Uncle Nearest

“I wanted to tell the [Nathan Green] story in a book and movie form,” she said in the Voyage LA interview. “But after traveling to Lynchburg, Tennessee, conducting research, and interviewing scores of Nearest Green and Jack Daniel descendants, it became clear the best way to honor Nearest Green was with his own bottle.”

In 2017, Fawn Weaver and her husband, Keith, came up with a great idea. The couple founded Uncle Nearest with the promise to elevate whiskey and Black history.

The Fastest Growing American Whiskey Brand

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 20: Fawn Weaver attends the 2025 HBCU Honors on November 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Nearest was a major success. By 2022, the company was crowned one of the fastest growing whiskey brands in American history. Weaver celebrated the news with a message to keep going forward.

“We will keep building this. I intend to crisscross the country for the next 25 years, growing this company and training the next generation to take it even further,” she previously said.

COVID-19 Almost Stops Business

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 27: Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey on display at the 2023 Bar & Restaurant Expo and World Tea Expo Welcome Kickoff Party at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on March 27, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Nightclub & Bar Media Group)

As a consequence of the pandemic and Russia invading Ukraine in 2022, global supply chains and shipments slowed drastically. This caused nation-wide import shortages, and for small businesses like Uncle Nearest, the crisis should’ve spelled the official end of business.

“The global supply crisis of 2021 and 2022 nearly took us out, and if it weren’t for pure grit, determination, a whole lot of faith, and focusing on what I wanted to see grow, the company may not have survived,” Weaver said. “Instead and as a result, we are continuing to build a brand and a company so large for the next generation.”

‘Love & Whiskey’

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 23: Fawn Weaver arrives onstage during day 2 of Invest Fest 2025 at Georgia World Congress Center on August 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

In June 2024, Weaver released her book “Love & Whiskey: The Remarkable True Story of Jack Daniel, His Master Distiller Nearest Green, and the Improbable Rise of Uncle Nearest.” The book, just as it suggests, pays tribute to whiskey icon Nathan Green.

Legal Troubles

Tallahassee, FL – MAY 3: Guest Speaker is Fawn Weaver, founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest, Inc. speaks to the crowd during the Florida A&M University Commencement Ceremony at Florida A&M University on May 3, 2025 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Glenn Beil/Florida A&M University via Getty Images)

Uncle Nearest was able to fully recover from the global supply crisis, but new issues would present themselves after Weaver was hit with a massive lawsuit. We previously told you Farm Credit Mid-America sued the Weavers in 2025 after alleging the company borrowed money but suddenly stopped making payments. They claimed the founders owed more than $100 million.

Weaver Responds

In response to the 700-page lawsuit, the Weavers called the lawsuit “salacious and inaccurate.” She even took to Instagram to speak on the criticism and lawsuit. “Dang… you’ve got to be doing something really big for people to spend their energy writing hit pieces,” she wrote in the caption.

Uncle Nearest filed in response, claiming Farm Credit was well aware of– and agreed to– the company pausing loan payments. This recommendation to do so was in direct response to the firing of Uncle Nearest’s former Chief Financial Officer months prior. Uncle Nearest has since been placed under a court-ordered receivership.

Viral Video with Middle School Mate

Uncle Nearest CEO (worth $500 million) Fawn Weaver apologized to her classmate after a viral video sparked outrage for how she treated him. She made a new video together with him, making light of the situation, and took him out to dinner. https://t.co/PxmyESi4eV pic.twitter.com/ShqH60fdw3 — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) December 28, 2025

We previously told you the businesswoman was also dragged after a viral interaction between her and an unnamed man took a turn. The man, who claimed to know Weaver from middle school, awkwardly approached her. This prompted Weaver to diss him in public. In response, folks online accused the Uncle Nearest owner of being rude and disrespectful to the man.

The two later recreated the awkward video but with a light-hearted twist. Weaver later shared that the they even went for dinner after the hoopla died down.

Uncovering the Receiver’s Findings

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 23: Fawn Weaver and Tabitha Brown pose onstage during day 2 of Invest Fest 2025 at Georgia World Congress Center on August 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Phillip G. Young Jr., the person picked to head Uncle Nearest operations in the interim, recently revealed shocking discoveries about the Uncle Nearest operations.

His findings shared with the Lexington Herald-Leader revealed the Weavers were allegedly trying to hide assets from Farm Credit, including $20 million in loans. He notably flagged around 500 money transfers suggesting a “substantial commingling of funds.” Young also claimed the Weavers failed to turn over all bank records, as the judge in the case previously requested.

Farm Credit Responds

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 31: Sarah Jakes Roberts and Fawn Weaver speak during the Mind Your Business Luncheon as part of Woman Evolve 2025 at State Farm Arena on July 31, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Eugenia R. Washington/Getty Images)

“The need for the receivership has been shown to be even greater,” Farm Credit responded in a February brief. “The evidence clearly demonstrates that Fawn Weaver and the prior management team have an egregious inability to effectively manage Uncle Nearest and navigate it out of its distressed situation.”

Weaver Responds to Receiver

If it’s one thing Weaver will do, it’s keep a smile on her face. She took to Instagram after the recent revelations. “Just know, I started this process unbothered and unmoved. I remain unbothered and unmoved,” she said. For Weaver, her work building the Nearest brand has made her a “target” and she’s fine with that. She went on to call the lawsuit “attempted robbery in broad daylight.”

Pending Legal Drama

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 29: Glasses of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey are chilled at the 2023 Bar & Restaurant Expo and World Tea Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center on March 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Nightclub & Bar Media Group)

As the legal mess enters it’s ninth month, Weaver is still fighting to regain complete control over her business. U.S. District Judge Charles E. Atchley Jr. presiding over the case is expected to make his decision on the receivership this month.

