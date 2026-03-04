The Truth About Why Jasmine Crockett Lost the Texas Senate Race

DALLAS, TEXAS – MARCH 3: Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks with supporters during her Senate Primary election night party on March 3, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. Crockett is running in the Texas primary, where voters will decide which Democratic and Republican candidates will face off this November in congressional races in the Senate and the House. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett conceded to state Rep. James Talarico in the Texas Democratic Senate primary on Wednesday (March 3) morning. But her optimism came only hours after claiming the election couldn’t be called due to Dallas voters being disenfranchised. If you’ve been paying attention to the race, then you’d know this was simply the latest hiccup in the Crockett campaign.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Confederate Memorial Day Is A Holiday? Here Are 5 States That Celebrate To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video Confederate Memorial Day Is A Holiday? Here Are 5 States That Celebrate

During her concession speech, Crockett urged Texans to stick together, saying “Texas is primed to turn blue and we must remain united because this is bigger than any one person.” But while Talarico– a local statesman turned household name– is now prepping to face a Republican in November, it’s not lost on us everything that Crockett endured during her powerhouse campaign.

We previously told you Republican gerrymandering efforts practically pushed her out of her home district in Dallas. In response, Rep. Crockett got tough and announced her bid for Senate, becoming one of eight Black women to run in 2026. But despite her charm, respected reputation and detailed plan to address President Donald Trump and the needs of Americans nation-wide, she somehow fell short.

On Tuesday, she spoke to her followers after voting results showed some discrepancies, according to her team. “Dallas County should have the second-largest voter participation of any county in this state. We don’t have any of the results because there was a lot of confusion today,” the lawmaker explained. “People have been disenfranchised.”

Voters in Dallas County were turned away from the polls under a new voting rule adopted by Republicans. But in truth, the odds had been stacked against her from the start. She’s been a prime target from Trump’s attacks– notably his ”low-IQ” insults– and has faced criticism from Republicans and some liberals who were skeptical of her fiery spirit.

Back in January, two comedians Matt Rogers and ex-SNL star Bowen Yang weighed in on the current state of politics and Crockett’s campaign. They warned folks not to send money to Crockett without really given reasons why. She was the only Democratic candidate called out on the show.

“Let me just qualify the Jasmine Crockett thing. She’s not going to win a Senate seat in Texas, you guys. If Beto O’Rourke couldn’t do it, Jasmine Crockett is not going to do it.” Rogers said, “It’s nothing against her, it’s just that she is a politician, in that she is very well-defined already, and it’s my opinion that we’re going to need someone who is less defined at this moment that rises up.”

The two later apologized, but as we previously reported, their defeatist view of Crockett’s campaign certainly did nothing to help public opinion about the Democrat. Still, Crockett’s team worked to register a record amount of voters before the primary. She previously told The Root her Senate bid was all about meeting the moment.

“I don’t run from a fight at all, and it doesn’t matter who is on the other side, including the President of the United States,” she told us. “And I wanted to kind of demonstrate that. Like, yeah, I hear you. I’ve heard everything that you said, and I’m not backing down.”

Crockett’s congressional seat was won by Rev. Frederick Haynes, her pastor. She has not announced any future plans to stay in American politics. Meanwhile, Talarico is set to face either Sen. John Cornyn or state Attorney General Ken Paxton following a May 26 runoff.