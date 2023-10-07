The Heartbreaking Story of Tristan Thompson's Little Brother, Amari

For many, Tristan Thompson is the philandering ex-boyfriend of Khloé Kardashian—with whom he shares two children. But, the Canadian-American basketball player is also the legal guardian of his severely disabled younger brother, Amari.



Tristan’s mother, Andrea, died of a heart attack in January. He sought and was granted guardianship of Amari, who has severe epilepsy and requires continuous care.

Andrea Thompson was previously Amari’s caregiver at her home in Toronto. She also had two other sons, Daniel and Dishawn, their father, Trevor Thompson has apparently been out of their lives since 2014.

“He has the worst type of seizures you can have. And he was having so many ... (previously) that it’s caused such severe brain damage,” Khloé explained in a recent episode of The Kardashians. “That’s why he can’t walk or talk or any of that stuff.”

In the episode, Khloé explained that Amari had recently had a medical emergency and required in-home physical therapy while explaining that Amari has “the most severe type of epilepsy.”

This summer, Khloé shared a sweet message celebrating Amari’s 17th birthday, writing on Instagram, “Someone is 17 today!!!! Happy birthday sweet sweet Amari!!! We are all so blessed to have been touched by an angel such as you.”

She added, “you are truly one of Gods greatest treasures.”

In the finale of season three, it was revealed that as his home underwent renovation, both Tristan and Amari had been living with Khloé. “I definitely feel overwhelmed and I guess stressed at times, but I’m not the one going through most of the pain here,” Khloé stated.

In the episode, Tristan emotionally thanked the Kardashian family for their support in the wake of his family’s massive loss. “I don’t know what I’d do without you guys,” he said, while also sharing that his mother “helped a lot of people and [will be] remembered for a lot of really great things.”

Khloé shared that part of her motivation to help her ex and his family comes from the close relationship she had with Andrea. “I love Andrea,” the mother of two said, saying they “spoke every single day.”

In a confessional interview, Khloé said, “This is what family does when s—- hits the fan. Tristan and I are family and we’re gonna be family for the rest of our lives.”

In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloé joked that Tristan was overstaying his welcome at her home. “I have a feeling you’re over there, poking little holes in the ceiling, like ‘Let’s get more flood damage!’ so you’re here longer,” she said.

“I’m like literally taking cinder blocks and just like throwing it on my roof,” he replied, laughing.

The couple talked about Tristan’s infidelity and he again apologized for how he treated her in their past. “How come I meet my person, how come I’ve done so (many) wrong things, why put you through that?” he asked her, rhetorically.

Khloé explained that as friends and co-parents, she wants to see Tristan change for himself not to rekindle their relationship. “Not because there’s a prize at the end,” she said. “We’re going to be in each other’s lives for the rest of each other’s lives because of our kids. So I’m not going to fight that and I’m going to make sure it’s as nice as possible.”

In a confessional interview, she explained why she helped Tristan and Amari, saying. “I lost a parent. I don’t wish that on anybody,” she said. “I don’t care what you did to me. This is something beyond my pain. My moral compass is saying for me to be a good person and to be supportive when someone is in need.”