The viral moment was pure and apparently so was the cocaine.



Turns out that the smiling South Carolina man who paid $540 to buy two little girls’ entire stash of Girl Scout cookies to get them out of the rain was also an alleged big-time drug dealer who was arrested by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The DEA arrested Detric Lee McGowan, 46, of Piedmont, South Carolina, along with several others according to this 21-page indictment, “for conspiracy to import and possess with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine and fentanyl,” WYFF reports.

McGowan was one of four suspects arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle more than $1 million out of the U.S.

McGowan was the toast of Facebook on Monday, after a now-deleted post praising his generosity went viral. According to the post, McGowan initially purchased seven boxes of Girl Scout cookies, which some argue are also extremely addictive, and gave the young ladies $40 and told them to keep the change, WGN reports.

McGowan walked away and returned shortly after telling the girls that he was going to buy the whole lot so that they could get out of the cold weather. The girls took a photo with the kind man and the moment went viral.

“Nobody was hurt. Nobody was threatened. We had no reason to believe that this man was anything other than one of our valuable customers that is helping Girl Scouts power awesome experiences through the Girl Scout Cookie Program,” the Girl Scouts of South Carolina Mountains to Midlands told WYFF.

“This is now in the hands of law enforcement and of course we will cooperate with authorities.”

