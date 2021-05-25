The Funk Boutique: Turning a Corner in Supporting Black-Owned Brands in Fashion

Christopher John Rogers December 2022 Resort Collection, 008 Photo : Emmanuel Monsalve

Christopher John Rogers: King of Color, CFDA Award winner, 2021 The Glow Up 50 honoree and the designer Vice President Kamala Harris chose to wear for her historic swearing in. Rogers’ newest collection, Collection 008, now available for pre-order, is his “strongest outing to date,” according to Elle. The daywear options have expanded and offer “kaleidoscopic prints, intense kelly greens, neon oranges and oversized suitings.” The silhouettes are recognizable as CJR signature pieces. With this collection, he didn’t want to stray too far from what his customers and clients love, but felt the need to add different elements of color and experimentation into each piece.

“I wanted it to be visceral and come from my heart. I felt like we’ve developed so many house signatures we didn’t need to reference a specific era or themes. This was more about cutting clothes and providing people with opportunities to enjoy dressing up,” he tells Vogue.

Christian Louboutin’s custom collaboration with the designer use the collection’s boldest prints on heeled boots and slingback heels. The collection includes over 40 looks, including rainbow-infused little black dresses, a lime green longline suit, hot pink heels and more. From an already sold outcapsule collection with Target to the launch of the December 2022 Resort collection, Christopher John Rogers continues to take the fashion world by storm.