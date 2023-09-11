Whether you know her from Empire, Hidden Figures or Hustle & Flow, Taraji P. Henson is one of Hollywood’s most interesting actresses. Her range stretches from Baby Boy to the upcoming The Color Purple musical, she’s shown that she can do literally anything you throw at her, including drama, comedy, action and sci-fi. To celebrate her birthday, we’re taking a look at The Evolution of Taraji P. Henson.
1997: The Parent Hood
In the late ‘90s Taraji made the Black TV rounds appearing in episodes of The Parent Hood, Sister Sister and Smart Guy. If you were a young aspiring Black actor you popped up on one of these shows at some point.
2001: Baby Boy
Her first major breakout role came in the now timeless film Baby Boy. Haven’t seen her and Tyrese in John Singleton’s story of a young, immature couple’s tumultuous relationship? Wait 20 minutes and it will be on BET. That statement will be true no matter when you read this.
2002: The Division
You probably don’t remember this police drama from the early 2000s, as it aired on Lifetime and didn’t receive much promotion outside of the network. Taraji played one of the series’ main policewomen in the groundbreaking show and found herself partnered with a pre-Mad Men Jon Hamm.
2004: Hustle & Flow
Though her future TV leading man Terrence Howard got the Oscar nomination, it was Taraji who ended up performing at the big event, showcasing her undeniable star power in front of the most powerful people in Hollywood. This is the moment that she began to be considered a leading lady.
2008: The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
I know some people have mixed feelings about this movie, and that’s fair. But we can all agree that Taraji gives a beautiful, standout performance as Queenie. She’s the one person in Benjamin’s life, including himself, who doesn’t see him as a freak. Her unconditional love makes him more interesting.
2009: 81st Academy Awards
It’s no surprise that she received an Oscar nomination for her work in Benjamin Button. She was recognized alongside Penélope Cruz; Amy Adams; Viola Davis; and Marisa Tomei. Cruz ended up winning for the Woody Allen movie Vicky Cristina Barcelona, which wasn’t necessarily the best performance of the category.
2009: I Can Do Bad All by Myself
This marks the beginning of Henson’s long relationship with Tyler Perry. She’s also starred in The Family That Preys and Acrimony. However, her work here set the tone for what audiences could expect from the Madea director’s heroines.
2011: Person of Interest
Taraji’s Detective Joss Carter was the heart and soul of this CBS thriller about a team of geniuses and former spies using a mysterious machine to help people. When her character exited the series, it was never the same. Turns out she was the glue holding the story together.
2011: Taken from Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story
The Lifetime “woman in peril” movie is a rite of passage for most actresses. But Henson’s authentic portrayal of a mother desperate to bring her child home helped this film rise above the formulaic fare the network usually offers. Her emotional roller coaster through heartbreak, devastation, rage and determination was nominated for multiple awards.
2015: Empire
Only Taraji could have given Cookie Lyon that swag and confidence without ever letting us lose sight of her vulnerability and fear that she’d lost her sons forever because of Lucious. She’s one of TV’s most memorable characters of all time and that’s pretty much all due to Henson’s portrayal.
2016: Hidden Figures
Say what you will about some of the uncomfortable tropes used in Hidden Figures, Taraji is a joy to watch as Katherine Johnson. The way she never fails to deliver Katherine’s confidence amidst a time when she’s allowed to be anything but is a tribute to the NASA legend. Henson’s performance is worth sitting through all those uncomfortable moments for.
2017: 73rd Golden Globe Awards
As if Cookie Lyon wasn’t badass enough, Henson’s work as the iconic character won her the Golden Globe for Best Actress - Television Series – Drama. This win came at a time when broadcast networks weren’t being nominated and Black actors definitely weren’t receiving recognition. It was also important to see her win for a character that was so influential on Black culture.
2021: Annie Live!
Come on, who else was NBC going to call to play Miss Hannigan? And obviously, she knocked out of the park.
2023: Abbott Elementary
In yet another brilliant comedic role, Henson guest starred on the hit series as Janine’s mom, playing the complete opposite of Quinta Brunson’s optimistic, rule following teacher. Of course she was nominated for an Emmy for Guest Actress in a Comedy. Was there any doubt?
2023: The Color Purple
We cannot wait to see her put her own spin on Shug Avery. The musical actually explores the relationship between Shug and Celie, so it will be fascinating to see how she develops the character beyond what we’ve seen in the stage musical.