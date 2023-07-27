The Dopest Black Artists on Society6

The Dopest Black Artists on Society6

The independent artist's website is home to some of the most talented artists of color.

By
Angela Johnson
Image for article titled The Dopest Black Artists on Society6
Photo: society6.com/theparabirds

Since 2009, Society6 has provided a platform for independent artists to sell their work without having to pay for gallery space or expensive exhibition fees.

Today, the site showcases the work of over 450,000 painters, photographers, digital artists and more, and lets customers turn their work into custom-designed furniture and accessories.

As we head into Black Business Month, we wanted to show a little love to some of the talented artists of color who are selling their original creations on the site. From colorful t-shirts to whimsical wall prints, these are some of our favorite Black artists’ creations on Society6.

JenNikcole

JenNikcole

Image for article titled The Dopest Black Artists on Society6
Photo: society6.com/jennifernikcole

If you’re looking to add some Black girl magic to your space, check out Memphis-based fine artist JenNikcole. Known for drawing and painting colorful images of Black women and girls, her shop is loaded with furniture and accessories featuring her unique works of art.

Vashti Harrison

Vashti Harrison

Image for article titled The Dopest Black Artists on Society6
Photo: society6.com/VashtiHarrison

Artist Vashti Harrison is also a bestselling children’s book author and illustrator. And her whimsical style comes through in every colorful piece in her shop.

Aaron Ricketts

Aaron Ricketts

Image for article titled The Dopest Black Artists on Society6
Photo: society6.com/aaronricketts

We love the way Aaron Ricketts challenges boundaries of size and shape with his unique photographs.

The Pairabirds

The Pairabirds

Image for article titled The Dopest Black Artists on Society6
Photo: Etsy.com/theparabirds

The Pairabirds is the digital studio of Illinois-based designer and illustrator Tabitha Brown. Her vibrant depictions of people of color showcase everything that is beautiful about Black folks.

Sabrena Khadija

Sabrena Khadija

Image for article titled The Dopest Black Artists on Society6
Photo: society6.com/sbllrn

Sabrena Khadija is an illustrator and anime enthusiast with an impressive client roster that includes Apple, Adidas and Coca-Cola.

Morgan Harper Nichols

Morgan Harper Nichols

Image for article titled The Dopest Black Artists on Society6
Photo: society6.com/MorganHarperNichols

Mixed media artist Morgan Harper Nichols takes inspiration from nature. Her work has been featured in major retailers, including Target, Anthropologie and Pottery Barn.

Manzel

Manzel

Image for article titled The Dopest Black Artists on Society6
Photo: society6.com/manzelbowman

We love the funky, futuristic vibe digital artist Manzel adds to his Afrocentric works of art.

Gregory Prescott

Gregory Prescott

Image for article titled The Dopest Black Artists on Society6
Photo: society6.com/GregoryPrescott

Gregory Prescott is a self-taught photographer with a unique ability to use light and shadow to turn simple human images into fine art.

mmvce

mmvce

Image for article titled The Dopest Black Artists on Society6
Photo: society6.com/mmvce

If you’re looking for uniquely abstract images, check out mmvce, an artist known for contemporary works of art inspired by African culture.

Black Pepper Paperie Co.

Black Pepper Paperie Co.

Image for article titled The Dopest Black Artists on Society6
Photo: society6.com/BlackPepperPaperie

Black Pepper Paperie Co. is an art and design studio making wall art, tech accessories and home goods inspired by the entire African diaspora.

Thee Bouffants

Thee Bouffants

Image for article titled The Dopest Black Artists on Society6
Photo: etsy.com/theebouffants

Kendra Dandy is the Philly-based artist behind Thee Bouffants. Her colorful designs will brighten up any room. But we happen to think they make the coolest cell phone cases.

Loveis Wise

Loveis Wise

Image for article titled The Dopest Black Artists on Society6
Photo: society6.com/loveiswise

If you’re looking to add some style to your space, check out LA-based artist and illustrator Loveis Wise. Her designs have been commissioned by The New Yorker, Google and Harper Collins.

Tristan Vision

Tristan Vision

Image for article titled The Dopest Black Artists on Society6
Photo: society6.com/tristanvision

Tristan Vision is a travel photographer whose work will make you want to go out and get some stamps on your passport.

Devante Louis

Devante Louis

Image for article titled The Dopest Black Artists on Society6
Photo: society6.com/DevanteLouis

Devante Louis’ work is all about ethereal realness, and we can’t get enough.

