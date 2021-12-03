The CW is finally putting the attention where it belongs, on marching bands. More specifically, the amazing artistry of HBCU marching bands.



Deadline reports, the network has greenlit docuseries March, which follows the Prairie View A&M University Marching Band. It premieres Monday, Jan. 24 at 8 pm. Once All American returns and All American: Homecoming debuts, March moves to Sundays at 9 pm on Feb. 27.

Per the official synopsis: “March showcases the dedicated and energetic group of college students at Prairie View A&M University—from drum majors and dancers to the flag team and all the section players—as they navigate performing in one of the most prestigious HBCU marching bands along with tackling a rigorous academic schedule and maintaining a high grade point average. The series chronicles their pressure-filled journey to become the highest ranked HBCU band in the land, including electrifying performances at homecoming, Texas A&M and Southern University. As March shares the personal and unique stories of individual members and staff of the over 300-person marching band, it also explores the legacy and culture of Prairie View A&M and highlights how the Marching Storm band is an integral part of that rich history.”

Prairie View A&M University Marching Band was recently named the No. 1 Division 1 band by The Undefeated. It took the top spot based on “auxiliary, drum majors, pictures, drill and design, and top five placing in musicality and percussion.”

“It is an honor to be validated by a panel of my peers especially in the age of YouTube and instant gratification for everything,” said Tim Zachery, director of bands at Prairie View A&M. “We have taken the charge of making our students aware of what they do well and areas that they can improve on. ESPN [The Undefeated] gives us a platform to use as a measuring stick, not against others but ourselves.”



March is not The CW’s only foray into the HBCU world, as spinoff All American: Homecoming follows Geffri Maya’s Simone from All American as she heads to Atlanta to attend HBCU Bringston University.

All American Season 4 returns with new episodes Monday, Feb. 21 at 8 pm, followed by the premiere of All American: Homecoming at 9 pm.

March premieres Monday, Jan. 24 at 8 pm.