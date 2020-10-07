The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
VideoA Word

The Color of Money: How Black Banks Build Black Economic Mobility

fleon12
Felice León
Filed to:#bankblack
#bankblackbank black movementA WordDailyOverrideEconomic mobilitysmall business
2
Save

For far too long, Black people in America have not had fair and equitable access to financial services. It’s no surprise that this lack of access has had a tremendous impact on the Black community’s ability to build wealth. While, there are many economic factors that have inhibited this wealth-building potential, among them, is the lack of Black-owned banks.

Advertisement

Enter the #BankBlack movement. While the hashtag took off several years ago, the idea of keeping the Black dollar in the Black community (and at Black financial institutions) has been around for generations.

This is something that thought leaders, Black leaders, like Martin Luther King, Malcolm X and W.E.B. DuBois—all of them have talked about this concept. It’s what led to black Wall Street,” said Sabrina Terry, the director of strategy and development at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC). Terry also works with BankBlackUSA—an organization that strives to promote economic development among African Americans. She stresses that Black-led financial institutions have expertise in serving the Black community and ultimately funnel money into the Black community.

Advertisement

Watch Sabrina Terry breakdown how Black banks are essential to Black economic mobility in this episode of A Word.

Felice León

Afro-Cuban woman that was born and branded in New York. When León isn't actually creating cool videos, she's thinking of cool videos that she can create.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

If You're Happy President Trump Tested Positive for COVID-19, You're Just as Bad as He Is

Daniel Cameron Deep in His Feelings Over Megan Thee Stallion's SNL Callout: It Was ‘Disgusting’

How Much Can a Movie Studio Lose With Non-Diverse Projects? Up to $130 Million per Film, New Study Confirms

We Need to Talk About the White-on-White Virus In the Republican Community

DISCUSSION

Latest on The Root

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement