The Chosen President Wishes Everyone a Happy Jesus' Death Day

Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

The president of the United States—the one whom his believers link to Jesus, or, more modestly, God—just wished everyone a “HAPPY GOOD FRIDAY” because he’s not only a fake Christian, he doesn’t understand how any of this works.



For those of us forced to wear church clothes on Sunday—I only had three kinds of clothes: church, school and play clothes—we know that Good Friday is not a day of celebration; it’s supposed to be a period of reflection as the day Jesus died for our sins before being resurrected on Sunday, aka Easter, which, don’t get me to lying, has a lot to do with a b unny and dye ing eggs.



Look, I don’t claim to be a pastor, but even “Heathen Stephen” knows that no one says “HAPPY GOOD FRIDAY TO ALL!” That’s not a thing. It’s not a tweet. That’s not it, chief.



The holiest of all places, Twitter, had a lot to say about the president’s dumb- ass tweet.



This is from a Bishop Talbert Swan, who might be my favorite person on Twitter not named Jemele Hill:

And then these tweets, which just wanted to point out the president’s mistake:

Anyway, Jesus died for our sins but we’re all living in hell with this dumb-ass president in the White House.

