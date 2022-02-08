A new exhibition dedicated to the life and legacy of the late Virgil Abloh is coming to the Brooklyn Museum soon.

Per Complex, Figures of Speech, curated by Antwaun Sargent, will span “nearly two decades and features large-scale sculpture, videos, immersive spaces, and more.” The initial announcement of the forthcoming exhibition came back in November, following the shocking death of the fashion icon. In a post on Instagram, the museum penned:

The Brooklyn Museum staff, along with guest curator Antwaun Sargent (@sirsargent) have been privileged over the past few years to collaborate on a new iteration of the @mcachicago exhibition “Virgil Abloh: ‘Figures of Speech’”, a traveling survey of Virgil’s trailblazing and expansive creative practice which will open next year at the BkM. Virgil’s dedication to his artistry provided new opportunities and equitable pathways in art and design. He will be remembered and celebrated through his legacy. Our heartfelt condolences are with his family.

The Brooklyn installation follows in the same footsteps as the Chicago installation of the same name, put on by the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, designed by Samir Bantal. Designed by Samir Bantal and ending in September 2019, the MCA’s version offered “an in-depth look at defining highlights of Abloh’s career including a program of cross-disciplinary offerings that will mirror the artist’s range of interests across music, fashion, architecture, and design.”



As of now, details about the upcoming exhibition are at a minimum but you can be sure it’ll nothing short of legendary.

Figures of Speech touches down at the Brooklyn Museum this summer, beginning July 1 through Jan. 29, 2023. For more info, be sure to check out their official site.