Shanola Hampton on What’s Next for Gabi on Season 2 of ‘Found'
81 and Still Fly! These Are Diana Ross' Most Iconic Looks

Fashion

81 and Still Fly! These Are Diana Ross' Most Iconic Looks

As 'The Boss' turns another year older, we thought it'd be fitting to revel in the fabulous fashions of the legendary singer over the years. Let's take a look!

By
Shanelle Genai
Diana Ross speaks onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Diana Ross speaks onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kevin Winter for The Recording Academy (Getty Images)

When it comes to women in Hollywood who are over 80 and still fabulous, Diana Ross is at the top of the list. And it’s clear to see why. Not only did she turn 81 on Wednesday, but she’s still an active artist who’s currently selling out arenas and giving folks a grand show at her “Celebrating Timeless Classics Tour” this year.

Her grandeur and incredible legacy also landed her as the face of Saint Laurent by YSL in Anthony Vaccarello’s Spring 2024 campaign just a year ago. And her pictures put some of today’s model’s to shame.

But if you really know about “The Boss,” then seeing her as the face of an iconic fashion brand or selling out shows in 2025 is really just par for the course. She’s been the one to watch since her Supremes days and her talent along with her amazing fashion sense always took centerstage. So it’s in celebration of her 81st birthday that we thought it’d be fitting to take a look back at some of her most stylish looks.

And these are truly something to look at, so keep reading to get into all the goodness!

Grammys, 2025

Grammys, 2025

Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Though Kendrick Lamar and Beyonce walked away as the big winners at the 2025 Grammys, the night took a remarkable turn when the legend showed up to present the award for Song of the Year. Donning a sparkly jumpsuit with a white, sheer chiffon-looking cape, Ross appeared onstage looking every bit as iconic as she is. We truly loved to see it!

YSL Campaign, 2024

YSL Campaign, 2024

Photo: YouTube/Diana Ross (Getty Images)

This photo was just one of the many that took our breath away when Ross was announced as the newest face of YSL. The smize, the hair, the pose. It’s all too good!

Dublin, Ireland 2004

Dublin, Ireland 2004

Photo: ShowBizIreland (Getty Images)

Orange you glad you saw this phenomenal picture of The Boss?! We know we are.

  

Billboard Music Awards, 2004

Billboard Music Awards, 2004

Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

If you needed a lesson in how to make a statement with your outfit, look no further than Ross’ ensemble at the 2004 Billboard Music Awards. We’re getting lost in the layers and textures and absolutely loving it!

Central Park, 1983

Central Park, 1983

Photo: Sonia Moskowitz/Jack Vartoogian (Getty Images)

Picture it: Central Park, 1983. July 21, 1983 to be exact. Diana Ross dazzled in a sparkly pink jumpsuit in what would become one of her most iconic performances ever. Not only did she look like a million bucks, but this sparkly pink jumpsuit was the fashionable followup to an orange sparkly number she wore the day before at this concert that was unfortunately cut short due to crazy rain and thunderstorms.

IRTS Gold Medal Awards Ceremony, 1980

IRTS Gold Medal Awards Ceremony, 1980

Photo: Ann Limongello /Disney General Entertainment Content (Getty Images)

This indigo number at the 1980 IRTS Gold Medal Awards is another look that solidified Diana’s signature look: sparkly, form-fitting dress and a dramatic cape. No matter what color, this fit will always be fly!

G.I.T. on Broadway, 1969

G.I.T. on Broadway, 1969

Photo: Paul W. Bailey, Frank Carroll/NBCU Photo Bank (Getty Images)

One of her last major performances as a part of The Supremes, Diana took the stage—and donned a variety of iconic looks to perform “G.I.T.” on Broadway in 1969. Also known as Diana Ross and The Supremes and The Temptations on Broadway, the television special produced by Motown Productions.

The Supremes, 1965

The Supremes, 1965

Photo: Silver Screen Collection (Getty Images)

They may all be wearing the same dress but it was precisely because of The Supremes’ ahead of the curve fashion sense along with their silky smooth vocals, that propelled Ross as a fashion legend.

World AIDS Day, 2019

World AIDS Day, 2019

Photo: Omar Vega (Getty Images)

Once again, Queen Diana tapped into her tried and true “uniform,” this time opting for a saturated ruby red and sparkly cape. You know what they say, “if it ain’t broke—don’t fix it!”

“Endless Love” performance, 1987

“Endless Love” performance, 1987

Photo: George Rose (Getty Images)

We know “Endless Love” is a beloved song, and Lionel Ritchie was also a hearthrob at the time, but it’s Diana’s glam that takes the spotlight for us.

TV Land Awards, 2006

TV Land Awards, 2006

Photo: Chris Polk/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

There may not be a cape to accompany this look, but this sparkly jumpsuit Diana wore at the 2006 TV Land Awards is stellar all by itself.

TNT Christmas in Washington, 2012

TNT Christmas in Washington, 2012

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage (Getty Images)

What’s Christmas without Diana Ross?? And what’s Diana Ross without a regal looking gown to help usher in the season??

61st Grammy Awards, 2019

61st Grammy Awards, 2019

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Name a better duo that Diana Ross and a stunning red dress? I’ll wait. The 61st Grammys stage was never the same.

Glastonbury Festival, 2022

Glastonbury Festival, 2022

Photo: Leon Neal (Getty Images)

Not only did Diana Ross come out on the Pyramid Stage at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival in beautifully dramatic, icy white ensemble—but she turned the drama up a whole other notch by adding an elaborate, feathery head piece. THIS IS FASHION, folks.

American Music Awards, 2017

American Music Awards, 2017

Photo: Chris Polk/AMA2017/Getty Images for dcp) (Getty Images)

What did I tell you about her uniform? This time opting for a two-colored version, I’m never mad at this.

Muhammad Ali Celebrity Fight Night XIII, 2007

Muhammad Ali Celebrity Fight Night XIII, 2007

Photo: John Shearer/WireImage (Getty Images)

Folks may have shown up back in 2007 to see Muhammad Ali, but I can’t help but think the focus FULLY shifted once Diana took the stage in this billowy, white outfit.

Diana Ross in Concert, May 2010

Diana Ross in Concert, May 2010

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

We don’t mean to sound hyperbolic, but out of all the looks, this by far has to be my favorite. Why? Because this is one of her bolder-colored uniform variants and one look we want to recreate IMMEDIATELY.

“Make Room for Grandaddy,” 1970

“Make Room for Grandaddy,” 1970

Photo: Disney General Entertainment Content (Getty Images)

The sleeves, the hair, the wispy eyelashes, the hair. There’s so much to admire about this look, and we are glad Diana had the confidence, swag, and allure to rock it.

