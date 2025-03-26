81 and Still Fly! These Are Diana Ross' Most Iconic Looks

When it comes to women in Hollywood who are over 80 and still fabulous, Diana Ross is at the top of the list. And it’s clear to see why. Not only did she turn 81 on Wednesday, but she’s still an active artist who’s currently selling out arenas and giving folks a grand show at her “Celebrating Timeless Classics Tour” this year.

Her grandeur and incredible legacy also landed her as the face of Saint Laurent by YSL in Anthony Vaccarello’s Spring 2024 campaign just a year ago. And her pictures put some of today’s model’s to shame.

But if you really know about “The Boss,” then seeing her as the face of an iconic fashion brand or selling out shows in 2025 is really just par for the course. She’s been the one to watch since her Supremes days and her talent along with her amazing fashion sense always took centerstage. So it’s in celebration of her 81st birthday that we thought it’d be fitting to take a look back at some of her most stylish looks.

And these are truly something to look at, so keep reading to get into all the goodness!