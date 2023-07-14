'The Book of Hov': New Jay-Z Exhibit Opens in Brooklyn

In celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th year anniversary, rapper and business mogul Jay-Z is getting shown love the Brooklyn way thanks to a new exhibit.

According to NYC’s ABC7 station, the 4:44 rapper is at the center of a new installation that opened on Friday at the Brooklyn Public Library. Aptly titled “The Book of Hov,” the multimedia exhibit explores Jay-Z’s global impact as a musician, innovator, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, highlighting his story from the Brooklyn Macy Projects to global icon.

Prior to the exhibition’s opening, random Jay-Z lyrics were being printed on the face of the Public Library, leaving many to wonder what exactly was in store. Inside the building, however, is where the magic really begins.

Divided into five sections— “Introduction,” “A Work of Art Already,” “Baseline Studios,” “Did It All Without a Pen,” and “Business Man”—each part of the exhibition features iconic album plaques, posters, statues, clips from old and recent interviews, stellar visuals and more.

“He navigated the gritty streets of Brooklyn’s Marcy Projects to the halls of Roc Nation, and now he shines as one of the brightest stars in our constellation,” the Public Library said per ABC7. “With his rhymes sharper than a knife and beats hotter than a summer in the city, JAY-Z is a beacon of hope for those who dare to dream beyond the confines of their circumstances.”

If you can’t dust the dirt off your shoulder and make your way to NYC to see the exhibit in person, don’t sweat it! You can get a good glimpse of what all’s inside by visiting thebookofhov.com.