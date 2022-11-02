I know we just finished with Halloween, but the holiday sales are already starting. Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul is going on now, and it’s filled with deep discounts on products that will help you look and feel your best. And the best part is there are plenty of Black-owned beauty brands to choose from. These are some of the Black-owned beauty deals we can’t wait to get our hands on. But don’t sleep on these discounts: the sale runs through November 6.
Wizker Exfoliating Body Brush - (Was $18, 6% off with coupon)
Get rid of razor bumps and eliminate ingrown hairs with the Wizker Exfoliating Body Brush. It has four levels of exfoliation that are safe for the face and body. And it’s waterproof, so you can use it in the shower.
Kinapure Authentic African Black Soap (Was $8.99, 10% off with coupon)
If you’re looking for a cleanser that gets rid of dirt and leaves skin smooth, African Black Soap is the perfect choice. This soap from Kinapure is made with turmeric, sandalwood and goat milk and other organic ingredients that make it safe for all skin types. It’s a real beauty superstar that’s great for soothing eczema, minimizing wrinkles and reducing blemishes and hyperpigmentation.
Uncle Funky’s Daughter Extra Butter Curl Forming Creme (Was $19.99, 15% off with coupon)
Make your braid-outs and twist-outs stand out with Extra Butter Curl Forming Creme from Uncle Funky’s Daughter. It’s made with natural shea butter, coconut, and palm kernel oil that hydrates and strengthens hair so your curls will look their best. And you’ll love the sweet scent.
Uncle Funky’s Daughter Good Hair Styling Creme (Was $18, Now $15.99)
Don’t miss the chance to get a great deal on Good Hair Styling Creme from Uncle Funky’s Daughter. It’s a nourishing leave-in conditioner that fights frizz and leaves your hair looking and feeling healthy and nourished.
Bossy Cosmetics Power Woman Essentials Liquid Lipstick (Was $25, 20% off with coupon)
Aishetu Fatima Dozie, a self-described lipstick junkie, founded Bossy Cosmetics with a mission to empower women to “look, feel and do good.” And her Liquid lipstick does just that. It’s a long-wearing matte that comes in bold colors and has names like Faith, Courage, Wisdom and Bravery that will make you feel as good as you look.
Silk Hair by Andrea D. Hair Oil ($12.99, 20% with off coupon)
Silk Hair by Andrea D.’s hair oil promotes healthy hair growth and provides a healthy layer of protection from heat styling. It’s made with argan oil, grape seed extract and other natural ingredients and leaves harmful chemicals behind.
Man’s Blessed Friend Makeup Brush Cleaner (Was $19.97, $3 with coupon)
Keep your brushes clean with this makeup brush cleaner from Man’s Blessed Friend. The 2-in-1 hypoallergenic cleaner comes with soap and a silicone mat scrubber. And the small container makes it easy to take on the go.
Burke Avenue 3-in-1 Daily Moisturizer (Was $32, on sale for $26)
Soothe your skin after a shave with this 3-in-1 moisturizer from Burke Avenue by Craig the Barber. It’s made with Aloe Vera, Vitamin E and Green Tea and is safe for all skin types. You won’t be able to resist the light, refreshing scent of lavender and mint.
Mother’s Shea Whipped Shea Butter ($8.99, 20% off with coupon)
There’s nothing that a little shea butter can’t fix. And this whipped shea butter from Mother’s Shea is great for providing soothing relief to dry skin with scents like rose, vanilla and lavender. Besides getting a great product, your purchase also helps do some good. Fifteen percent of the profits go back to communities in Ghana.
Crafts and the City - Jelly Pedicure Packs ($19.99 with $1 coupon)
Treat your feet to a soothing spa treatment at home with Jelly Pedicure Packs from Crafts and the City. When added to warm water, the foot soak crystals help remove calluses and leave your feet feeling smooth as silk.
RAISIN Haitian Black Castor Oil (Was $16.99, 20% off with coupon)
If Black castor oil is not a part of your beauty routine, what are you waiting for? It provides relief for dry, damaged hair, moisturizes the scalp and reduces the appearances of scars on the skin. This Haitian Black Castor Oil does all of those amazing things with a hint of lavender that will help melt away your stress.
Glow by Daye Charmeuse Satin Prefolded Head Scarf (Was $24.96, $3 off with coupon)
Whether you want to cover up a less-than-perfect hair day or add a colorful accessory to your look, there are so many ways to use this Charmeuse satin head scarf. And because it’s made with 100 percent charmeuse satin, you hair will stay protected while making you look great.
Glow by Daye Cordless Deep Conditioning Thermal Heat Cap (Was $37.96, $3 off with coupon)
This thermal heat cap from Glow by Daye is great for DIY deep conditioning. Just heat it up in the microwave for a warm, gentle treatment your hair will love. And it’s cordless, so you can use it anywhere.
PiperWai Natural Deodorant (Was $15, 20% off with coupon)
Natural deodorant from PiperWai gives you long-lasting protection from odor without all of the bad stuff (like aluminum). Activated charcoal is the all-natural ingredient that helps absorb wetness. And the light fragrance is gender neutral.
Chatham Natural Skin Care Eczema Relief Oatmeal Soap (Was $7.99, 10% off with coupon)
Eczema relief oatmeal soap from Chatham Natural Skin Care provides all-natural relief to the itching and flakiness associated with eczema. Accepted by the National Eczema Association, this soap is safe for all ages.
