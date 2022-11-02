I know we just finished with Halloween, but the holiday sales are already starting. Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul is going on now, and it’s filled with deep discounts on products that will help you look and feel your best. And the best part is there are plenty of Black-owned beauty brands to choose from. These are some of the Black-owned beauty deals we can’t wait to get our hands on. But don’t sleep on these discounts: the sale runs through November 6.

