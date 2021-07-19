The Black Mainstream: Black Hair

“If there are 40 million Black Americans, then there are 40 million ways to be Black. And there’s 40 millions ways to do your hair.” — Damon Young

From afros to box braids to high-top fades, Black hair is always a fun discussion to have. Everybody’s personal hair journey is different even if we all—well, mostly all—have similar experiences no matter where you’re from in African America. And what’s super interesting is that if you grew up in a Black household of any sort, then you probably are familiar with both male and female Black hair care products and practices.

Like, who do you know that doesn’t know about a hot comb? I can still remember the smell of the comb burning on the burner in the kitchen. I still remember the smell of pink lotion, which Shamira Ibrahim points out is super distinctive...and she’s right. It’s seared in my nostrils in the say that Palmer’s Cocoa Butter is. Men have their own hair care journey, on that search for a head full of waves, a journey that lasted longer for some than others, if it’s a journey that was taken at all; full disclosure, I could never attain a wave of any sort. Shit, I couldn’t even catch a mild ripple.

So join us on this excursion of a discussion about Black hair care products that you know because to be Black is to know a little something something about Black hair, if you’re lucky. And we didn’t even get to the Black shaving products that all Black men have to struggle with as we all try to avoid razor bumps, etc. Black hair is a never-ending discussion in our community and well, that makes it part of the Black mainstream, and well, that means that convo is for me and you, your mama and your cousin, too.