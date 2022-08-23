If you’re an experienced Black TV writer/producer looking for that elusive opportunity to tell authentic stories, Google and The Black List have a new program worth checking out.



According to Deadline, The Black List, which showcases unproduced film and TV scripts for studio executives to discover, is teaming up with Google to create the Black List x YouTube Originals Black Voices Creator Fellowship.

Whether you’re an aspiring screenwriter or just someone who really enjoys the behind-the-scenes aspects of entertainment news, you know how hard it is for Black creatives to get their original ideas into the right hands. This fellowship offers them a direct line to producers at one of the biggest platforms in the business, YouTube.

Advertisement

The program is looking for script writers who have not been previously compensated for “work produced in their film or television writing careers.” Specifically, those who have authentic stories about the Black experience.

During the six-month fellowship, four TV writers will receive $40,000 and be paired with a showrunner to mentor them as they produce a proof of concept for a TV series pitch.

G/O Media may get a commission 10% off Nooci East-meets-West Herbal Wellness

Nooci is curating an East-meets-West approach to supplements, demystifying and modernizing Traditional Chinese Medicine: responsibly-sourced, high-quality herbs that seamlessly integrate into your lifestyle. Get 10% off of Nooci Use the promo code NOOCI10 Advertisement

“We are thrilled to partner with the Black List on a program that seeks to identify and nurture the next wave of creatives from underrepresented communities,” DeMira Pierre, Creative Executive, Impact & Racial Justice, YouTube Originals said. “As part of Google’s commitment to help build a world where everyone can belong, our team looks forward to providing these talented artists with equitable access to resources that can serve as a key to unlocking a world of opportunity.”.

I’m not going to lie and claim YouTube Originals has had a ton of success with its series. Its biggest claim to fame is Cobra Kai, which eventually moved to Netflix. However, getting Black stories and creators on a platform with the weight of Google behind it is a big deal.

Advertisement

“It’s no small thing for writers to have access to substantial financial resources to further realize their artistic ambitions without sacrificing their ownership of that work in order to get them,” said Black List founder Franklin Leonard. “We’re overjoyed that we’re partnered with YouTube Originals to provide exactly that to four writers who are telling these sorts of stories. I can’t wait to see what comes of it.”

Eligible writers can apply at The Black List website through Dec. 15. From there 15 finalists will have their work evaluated before the fellowship recipients are announced in February.