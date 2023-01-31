The Best Black Celeb Fashion of January 2023

Entertainment

The Best Black Celeb Fashion of January 2023

Black celebs kicked off the year styled to the gods. Here's the best of the best

By
Amira Castilla
Image for article titled The Best Black Celeb Fashion of January 2023
Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Staff (Getty Images)

Black celebs started off 2023 with some beautifully styled pieces from red carpets, Paris Fashion Week, promo tours, and more! They set the bar for the stylish year to come! What’s your favorite look?

January 4- Keke Palmer

Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Staff (Getty Images)

On January 4, 2023, Keke Palmer showed off her baby bump for the first time in public after her Saturday Night Live pregnancy reveal. She arrived at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards wearing a silver sequined gown by Michael Kors.

January 9- Storm Reid

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images), Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Actress Storm Reid arrived at The Last of Us premiere in a custom Prada blazer and skirt set! The best part of the look was the dramatized cat eye makeup by Pauly Blanch.

January 10- MJ Rodriguez

Photo: Emma McIntyre / Staff (Getty Images)

Actress MJ Rodriguez stunned the Golden Globes carpet in a deep blue, bow design Balmain gown.

January 10- Donald Glover

Photo: Monica Schipper / Contributor (Getty Images)

Music artist and actor Donald Glover graced the Golden Globes red carpet in a white Saint Laurent pajama set under a black oversized suit jacket.

January 10- Tyler James Williams

Photo: Gilbert Flores / Contributor (Getty Images)

Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams accepted the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in an Amiri blue, cropped suit set with wide-leg pants.

January 10- Billy Porter

Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff (Getty Images)

Billy Porter wore a fuchsia version of his jaw-dropping 2019 tuxedo dress by Christian Siriano to the Golden Globe Awards.

January 12- Jeremy Pope

Photo: Raymond Hall / Contributor (Getty Images)

Actor Jeremy Pope stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in a dark gray-striped suit. The flare leg and open chest jacket are the perfect details to make the outfit pop.

January 13- Lori Harvey

Photo: Wilbert Roberts / Contributor (Getty Images)

Lori Harvey wore a gorgeous black The Attico “Sam” dress to celebrate her 26th birthday in West Hollywood.

January 15- Ayo Edebiri

Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Actress and comedian Ayo Edebiri took a step out of the box by wearing a black Thom Browne suit jacket with a train, a wine-red bodice, and a white shirt dress and black skirt on top. She completed the look with sheer knee-high socks and black Thom John heels.

January 15- Kerry Washington

Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Kerry Washington looked gorgeous in this form-fitting and strapless Giorgio Armani Privé gown. The slick back into a puff, the natural hairstyle was the perfect way to bring it all together

January 17- Nia Long

Photo: Robin L Marshall / Stringer (Getty Images)

Actress Nia Long looked fresh and light in this white strapless gown for Netflix’s You People premiere in Los Angeles.

January 17- Lauren London

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Actress Lauren London wore this fun bright pink, zebra print minidress and matching stilettos for Netflix’s You People premiere in Los Angeles.

January 18- Lenny Kravitz

Photo: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Contributor (Getty Images)

Lenny Kravitz was giving 70’s chic on his way to promote Shotgun Wedding at Jimmy Kimmel: Live Show.

January 18- Yara Shahidi

Photo: Gotham / Contributor (Getty Images), Gotham / Contributor (Getty Images)

Yara Shahidi was styled to perfection to promote Grown-ish wearing a black floral print minidress by Brandon Maxwell and a neutral mid-length dress by Proenza Schouler for The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

January 19- Jacob Latimore

Photo: RB/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Actor and music artists Jacob Latimore wore a beautiful purple suit by Dolce & Gabbana to promote House Party on Jimmy Kimmel: Live Show.

January 19- Usher

Photo: Pierre Suu / Contributor (Getty Images), Edward Berthelot / Contributor (Getty Images)

Usher kicked off Paris Fashion Week debuting orange hair in Louis Vuitton and Amiri!

January 20- Naomi Campbell

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff (Getty Images)

Supermodel Naomi Campbell shut down the carpet for Paris Fashion Week’s Dior show wearing a gray statement coat from the brand, huge sunglasses, and a funky half-up hairdo.

January 20- Tati Gabrielle

Photo: Raymond Hall / Contributor (Getty Images)

Actress Tati Gabrielle went on Good Morning America to promote Netflix’s Kaleidoscope in this fun and fresh gray ruffle dress, with a white collar, white ruffle socks and black boots, and a long denim jacket. Also, that blonde hair is striking on her, right?

January 23- Dionne Warwick

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor (Getty Images)

Music legend Dionne Warwick was seen in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania wearing this beautiful multicolored striped coat and blue shades.

January 23- Doja Cat

Photo: Arnold Jerocki / Contributor (Getty Images)

Doja Cat, the winner of Haute Couture Week, stunned at the Schiaparelli show in this 30,000 red crystal look.

January 23- Yara Shahidi

Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor (Getty Images)

Yara Shahidi wore a beautiful, soft pink Josephine Baker-inspired Dior dress for Dior’s Haute Couture Show.

January 25- Meagan Good

Photo: Raymond Hall / Contributor (Getty Images)

Meagan Good was seen leaving The Drew Barrymore Show debuting a new blonde “do” and this green maxi dress paired with a brown and white fluffy coat.

January 25- Gabrielle Union

Photo: Gotham / Contributor (Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union wore this black, sheer Proenza Schouler dress for Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote season 4 of Truth Be Told.

January 25- Doja Cat

Photo: Arnold Jerocki / Contributor (Getty Images), Marc Piasecki / Contributor (Getty Images)

Doja Cat is seen wearing an all-blue leather dress and black gloves, oddly with grapes in hand. She also attended the Valentino Haute Couture show with extra short bangs and flowing locs and a black two-piece skirt set.

January 25- Doja Cat

Photo: Marc Piasecki / Contributor (Getty Images)

Doja Cat trolled the internet arriving at the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Week Show in Paris with fake eyelashes pasted on her face as eyebrows and facial hair.

January 26- Gabrielle Union

Photo: Gotham / Contributor (Getty Images)

Actress Gabrielle Union wore this flowy aqua blue dress with lace detailing paired with a neutral trench and shiny strapped heels, leaving her New York hotel.

