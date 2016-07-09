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The Bahamas Issues Travel Advisory to Its Young Men About Coming to US

We all know about “travel advisories”—where the U.S. State Department warns us of potential danger when we travel outside the country. Whether around terrorism or Zika, these advisories are unfortunately fairly commonplace in our precarious world. Suggested Reading Books By Black Authors We Can’t Wait to Read in April 2026 Black Nurse Details Terror, Heroism After…

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We all know about “travel advisories”—where the U.S. State Department warns us of potential danger when we travel outside the country. Whether around terrorism or Zika, these advisories are unfortunately fairly commonplace in our precarious world.

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On Friday, the island nation of the Bahamas, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration, issued a travel advisory to its people—its young men especially—asking them to exercise “extreme caution” when traveling to America, lest they become a hashtag, reports BuzzFeed.

The Bahamas Consulate General of New York put the advisory up on its Facebook page a day after a gunman killed five police officers in Dallas. The killing happened at a Black Lives Matter rally to protest the deaths of two black men—Philando Castile and Alton Sterling—at the hands of police.

“In particular, young males are asked to exercise extreme caution in affected cities in their interactions with the police,” the advisory states. “Do not be confrontational and cooperate.”

The government added, “Do not get involved in political or other demonstrations under any circumstances and avoid crowds.”

Read more at BuzzFeed.

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