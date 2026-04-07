The Genius Strategy Behind Zendaya’s ‘The Drama’ Press Tour Outfits

Zendaya at the New York Special Screening of “The Drama” held at Regal Union Square on April 02, 2026 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Fans have been buzzing about Zendaya’s latest film, “The Drama,” co-starring Robert Pattinson, since its premiere this weekend. While the movie has certainly captivated film lovers, we can’t stop thinking about the unforgettable looks the “Euphoria” star served up during the promotional press tour. Teaming up with her stylist and friend, Law Roach, they translated the wedding tradition of “Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, and Something Blue” to the red carpet. Let’s take a deep dive into all of the phenomenal looks from the promotional tour.



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“The Drama”

In “The Drama,” Zendaya plays Emma Harwood, a Boston-based bookstore clerk engaged to Charlie Thompson (Robert Pattinson). Their relationship is put to the test when a causal “truth-telling” game with friends leads to Emma revealing a dark secret from her past. As the wedding approached, the couple must decide whether their love can survive the shocking revelation and the distrust that was created.

Out of Character

Screenshot: YouTube

Though Emma Harwood’s low-key fashion in the movie is the polar opposite of Zendaya’s personal style, famed stylist and friend Law Roach ensured that all eyes were on the actress to promote the film.

Law Roach

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Law Roach attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic)

If you’re a fan of Zendaya’s style, you will have to give props to Law Roach, the self-proclaimed “Image Architect” and the mastermind behind her most fashion moments. From every red carpet premiere to award show, Law Roach is responsible for her impeccable looks while creating high-art storytelling.

“The Drama” Promotional Tour

Screenshot: YouTube

Law Roach ensured that same energy extended to the movie’s promotional tour. Taking viewers along for the ride, the stylist revealed a specific theme for Zendaya’s red-carpet looks: “Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.”

Something Old

HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 22: Zendaya arrives at the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

To launch the collaborative theme, Law Roach dug back into the archives to pull the white Vivienne Westwood gown Zendaya famously wore to the 2015 Academy Awards.

Something Old – Today

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 17: Zendaya attends the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s “The Drama” at DGA Theater Complex on March 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

While Zendaya initially wanted a true vintage piece for the “Something Old” look, Law Roach convinced her that rewearing something she had already debuted in public was the stronger choice.

Giving Bridal

GOOD MORNING AMERICA – 4/1/26 -Show coverage of “Good Morning America” on 4/1/26 on ABC.

(ABC/PAULA LOBO)

ZENDAYA (Photo by PAULA LOBO/American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. via Getty Images)

While making her New York press run, Zendaya was giving us a little flirty bridal look in this floral lace structured dress as she posed at Good Morning America studio.

Something New

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 24: Zendaya Coleman attends the “The Drama” Premiere on March 24, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

As the global ambassador for the powerhouse that is Louis Vuitton, it was only right that they cooked up a custom piece for the leading lady. Law Roach got in the lab with the design team to create a “dramatic” white column dress, finished off with a chic chiffon bow in the back. He’s always going to make sure the vision aligns perfectly with the film’s promo. Very clever, Law.

Cate Blanchett

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 27: Cate Blanchett attends the “La Grazia” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

From the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, Law remembers how he and Zendaya both fell in love with Cate Blanchett as she floated down the red carpet in this stunning Armani Privé gown.

Something Borrowed

American actress Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman on the red carpet of the film The Drama un segreto è per sempre at the Adriano cinema. Rome (Italy), March 26th, 2026 (Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

During the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, Law remembers how he and Zendaya both fell in love with Cate Blanchett as she floated down the red carpet in this stunning Armani Privé gown.

Something Blue

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 02: Zendaya attends the New York premiere of “The Drama” at Regal Union Square on April 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

To close out an impeccable promotional tour, Law Roach took us back to the Schiaparelli fashion show where he first laid eyes on this stunning piece. He knew immediately that he needed it for his client. In fact, Law had this dress stored for Zendaya long before the “Something Blue” theme was even a thought.

Blue Continuation

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 02: Zendaya seen during ‘The Drama’ premiere after party at the Waverly Inn in West Village on April 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Aeon/GC Images)

Keeping to the theme, Zendaya attended the New York premiere after party in this stunning in a blue sheer Di Petsa floor length satin gown.

Blue Lace

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2276 — Pictured: (l-r) Actors Robert Pattinson & Zendaya pose together backstage on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

How can we not fall in love with Zendaya in all this blue? Ahead of the New York premiere, the actress striked a pose with her co-star, Robert Pattinson, in this gorgeous blue lace full length dress.