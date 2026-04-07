Inside the Olympic Love Story of Newlyweds Noah Lyles, Junelle Bromfield

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Junelle Bromfield and Noah Lyles attend the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party at Bar Marmont on November 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage)

From Olympic rings to wedding rings! Olympic medalists Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield have officially tied the knot in a wedding ceremony for the history books. And as everyone in the sports world continues to cheer on the power couple, you may be shocked to know their love story was years in the making.

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It all began in 2017 when Bromfield, who won a Bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, shot her shot at Lyles, a two-time Olympic medalist. According to The Knot, Bromfield reached out via Instagram DM “just as friends.” But soon, their friendship blossomed into something more.

“Three months after we started to text, Noah said he had something to tell me,” Bromfield explained. “He called me and told me that he liked me.” At the time, she was living in her home country of Jamaica while Lyles was back in the U.S. Despite the distance, the two kept in touch over the years, with them cutting off communication each time the other would get into a relationship with someone else.

Still, there was no denying their connection, which would only be amplified every time Bromfield and Lyles would see each at various track competitions. Lyles reportedly stepped up to the plate big time in 2022, however, after asking Bromfield to be his girlfriend.

“At that point I hadn’t decided if I was going to move to the US,” she explained. “We said we didn’t want to ruin our friendship, so we decided on a three-month trial.” For three months, the couple would have regular check ins: “‘How are you feeling? Do you want to keep doing this? Is there something you don’t like or something you do like?’ And so forth,” Lyles said.

TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 14: Bronze medalist, Noah Lyles of Team United States, poses for a photo with his girlfriend Junelle Bromfield after competing in the Men’s 100 Metres Final on day two of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Believe it or not, the three-month rule was taken straight from Lyles’ mother, who used it during her own dating experience. As fate would have it, the couple have been locked in ever since. So after two years of officially dating, Lyles popped the question.

… First, however, he had to win another Olympic medal! At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Lyles made headlines as he boasted being the world’s fastest man. In the end, he secured a Gold medal with Bromfield cheering him on. Given their shared love for track and field, they were clearly a perfect match.

Months after the games, Lyles surprised Bromfield and asked her to marry him. Spoiler alert: she said yes!

Noah Lyles weds Junelle Bromfield!!💍



Jamaica 🇯🇲 and USA 🇺🇸 united.



📸 @LylesNoah pic.twitter.com/eFxRNmXJCp — Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) April 6, 2026

That brings us to this month at Lyles and Bromfield’s magically wedding ceremony on April 4, 2026, at The Conservatory at Blackberry Ridge in Trenton, Ga. The theme was “All Shades of Melanin,” and best believe everyone followed the dress code!

Bromfield was dressed in princess-styled ball gown by Pantora Bridal, a Jamaican owned brand, according to Vogue. Lyles wore a chocolate suit by fashion icon Musika in New York City. Bridemaids and groomsmen stunned in different shades of brown.

If that wasn’t Black enough, the wedding reception even featured a special performance by gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard. After the couple’s first dance, Bromfield said they partied the night away.

“Usually, when it’s late, and the music starts at the wedding, the older people leave. They all stayed the whole night,” she told Vogue. “No matter what music was playing, both Americans and Jamaicans were on the dance floor, and they were just having a blast.”