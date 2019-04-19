Photo: Allison Shelley (Getty Images)

Ginger White is a woman on a mission. And that mission, it appears, is to keep former pizza guru Herman Cain off the Federal Reserve Board, and she’s willing to go as far as describing Cain’s private parts to the Senate Banking Committee.



An aside: There are three things in life that I never want to happen.

1. I don’t want my house to catch fire while I’m naked and then have to stand outside naked while waiting for the fire truck.

2. I never want to see a squirrel falling out of a tree while having a seizure. This happened to me once while switching classes on the University of Maryland’s campus, and it was arguably the saddest, weirdest, most horrible thing I’ve witnessed. I don’t do well with multiple emotions.

3. And I swear I had this on my list before learning about it, but I don’t want to learn about Herman Cain’s privates. Ever.

According to the New York Daily News, White and Cain had an extra-marital affair that Cain denies ever happened. White says that she’s willing to sit in front of a Congressional Committee and describe intimate parts of his body that only a woman who creeped with Herman Cain would know.

“I ask Herman Cain, if I never had a sexual relationship with you, how would I be in a position to describe parts of your body that are not visible?” White, 53, asked rhetorically during a Thursday press conference with her lawyer Gloria Allred.

“Do us all a favor and remove yourself from consideration for the Federal Reserve Board,” the Atlanta woman said. “You are a liar and you don’t deserve the public’s confidence in such an important position.”

White said that Cain, who would become Trump’s most important black person should he get the position and Ben Carson leaves his post as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, has no business being in consideration for the position because he cheated on his wife.

President Trump announced on April 4th that Cain was in consideration for the position, but many have argued that Cain wouldn’t have the votes to fill the seat.

White isn’t the first woman to claim that Cain carried on inappropriate relations with women.

From the Daily News:

Cain, the former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza and ex-president of the National Restaurant Association, was a Tea Party darling who abandoned his bid for the 2012 GOP presidential nomination when multiple allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced in late 2011. Sharon Bialek, a marketing professional, stepped forward in November 2011 to say Cain reached under her skirt and pushed her head toward his crotch inside a parked car after they met in Washington D.C. to discuss her career in 1997. Bialek said she was shocked by the overture and asked Cain what he was doing. “You want a job, right?” Cain allegedly said, according to Bialek. The single mom from Chicago said she spoke out after three other women alleged Cain harassed them at the National Restaurant Association, which he ran from 1996 to 1999.

White claims that she come forward in 2011, after seeing Cain vehemently deny any wrongdoings, to announce her extramarital affair with the pizza father, which she claims went on for 13 years.

“I was shocked by the manner in which he harshly reacted to the allegations (from Bialek and the others). He began bashing, criticizing, and attacking the character of these women who came forward,” White recalled Thursday, the Daily News reports.



“I came forward in 2011 because I felt it was very important for the public to know the truth about his relationship with me,” she said.

Allred, who also represents Bialek, said Thursday that her clients “are willing to testify under oath” if Trump throws the nomination Cain’s way.



“We call on Mr. Cain to do the right thing and spare all of us another bruising and painful confirmation hearing,” Allred said.

“Those who are in high governmental positions have a special responsibility to the truth, and to be role models for the truth, and to live the truth. Not just to talk about it, but to live it in actions.”



Cain, 73, is founder of America Fighting Back, and much like the president claims that all of the women are lying. And because Cain doesn’t know when to step down, we are probably going to hear about his private parts, because earlier this week he told the Wall Street Journal that he was “very committed” to the vetting process for the Fed board position despite all of the allegations against him.

The Daily News notes that all of this might be a complete waste of time as “four Republican senators including Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski and Utah’s Mitt Romney already have said they would vote against Cain, all but dooming his ability to pass senate hearings.”

Many believe that Cain loves him some Trump, so much so that he couldn’t sit on an independent board and not serve his master.

What does all of this mean?

Well it means that if Trump picks Cain for the position, then chances are high that we are going to have to hear about the former Pizza maker’s eggplant.

I know, I’m sorry.