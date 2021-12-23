Hear ye, hear ye!



The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl rosters are here!

Sadly, this means you didn’t get world peace or that new Polaris Slingshot for Christmas, but at least you get to find out which NFL players are considered the best of the best within their respective conferences—kinda like how The Root’s own Managing Editor of The Glow Up, Maiysha Kai, is in a class of her own when it comes to last-minute gift guides. (Y’all are welcome, by the way.)

But here’s who you can expect to see at prom over in the AFC:

Offense Quarterback: Justin Herbert﻿, Los Angeles Chargers

Patrick Mahomes﻿, Kansas City Chiefs

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens Running back: Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Nick Chubb﻿, Cleveland Browns

Joe Mixon﻿, Cincinnati Bengals Wide receiver: Tyreek Hill﻿, Kansas City Chiefs

Ja’Marr Chase﻿, Cincinnati Bengals

Stefon Diggs﻿, Buffalo Bills

Keenan Allen﻿, Los Angeles Chargers Tight end: Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Travis Kelce﻿, Kansas City Chiefs Offensive tackle: Rashawn Slater﻿, Los Angeles Chargers

Orlando Brown﻿, Kansas City Chiefs

Dion Dawkins﻿, Buffalo Bills Offensive guard: Quenton Nelson﻿, Indianapolis Colts

Joel Bitonio﻿, Cleveland Browns

Wyatt Teller﻿, Cleveland Browns Center: Corey Linsley﻿, Los Angeles Chargers

Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts Fullback: Patrick Ricard﻿, Baltimore Ravens Defense Defensive end: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Maxx Crosby﻿, Las Vegas Raiders

Trey Hendrickson﻿, Cincinnati Bengals Interior linemen: DeForest Buckner﻿, Indianapolis Colts

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

Cameron Heyward﻿, Pittsburgh Steelers Outside linebacker: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Joey Bosa﻿, Los Angeles Chargers

Matt Judon﻿, New England Patriots Inside/Middle linebacker: Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts

﻿Denzel Perryman﻿, Las Vegas Raiders Cornerback: J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots

Xavien Howard﻿, Miami Dolphins

Denzel Ward﻿, Cleveland Browns

Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts Free safety: Kevin Byard﻿, Tennessee Titans Strong safety: Derwin James﻿, Los Angeles Chargers

Tyrann Mathieu﻿, Kansas City Chiefs Special Teams Long snapper: Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis Colts Punter: A.J. Cole﻿, Las Vegas Raiders Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens Return specialist: Devin Duvernay﻿, Baltimore Ravens Special teamer: Matthew Slater, New England Patriots

Wowwwwwwwwwwww. Not a single player from the Denver Broncos?!?!! It’s the blatant disrespect for me.

Over in the NFC, here’s who gets to sit with the cool kids:

Offense Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers﻿, Green Bay Packers

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyler Murray﻿, Arizona Cardinals Running back: Dalvin Cook﻿, Minnesota Vikings

James Conner﻿, Arizona Cardinals

Alvin Kamara﻿, New Orleans Saints Wide receiver: Cooper Kupp﻿, Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams﻿, Green Bay Packers

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Deebo Samuel﻿, San Francisco 49ers Tight end: George Kittle﻿, San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons Offensive tackle: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

Tristan Wirfs﻿, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tyron Smith﻿, Dallas Cowboys Offensive guard: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

Brandon Scherff﻿, Washington Football Team

Ali Marpet﻿, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Center: Jason Kelce﻿, Philadelphia Eagles

Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk﻿, San Francisco 49ers Defense Defensive end: Nick Bosa﻿, San Francisco 49ers

Brian Burns﻿, Carolina Panthers

Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints Interior linemen: Aaron Donald﻿, Los Angeles Rams

Jonathan Allen﻿, Washington Football Team

Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers Outside linebacker: Chandler Jones﻿, Arizona Cardinals

Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears

Shaquil Barrett﻿, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Inside/Middle linebacker: ﻿Micah Parsons﻿, Dallas Cowboys

Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks Cornerback: Trevon Diggs , Dallas Cowboys

Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Darius Slay﻿, Philadelphia Eagles

Marshon Lattimore﻿, New Orleans Saints Free safety: Quandre Diggs﻿, Seattle Seahawks Strong safety: Budda Baker﻿, Arizona Cardinals

Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings Special Teams Long snapper: Josh Harris, Atlanta Falcons Punter: Bryan Anger﻿, Dallas Cowboys Placekicker: Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams Return specialist: Jakeem Grant﻿, Chicago Bears Special teamer: J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints

Looking at these rosters, Omarion Omicron variant aside, I think it’s safe to say there are some pretty glaring omissions. So try as I may to be a better me, I gotta get up on this pulpit and speak my truth, y’all.

Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos

How in THE FUCK is a dude with five interceptions (Can you name a safety with more? I’ll wait.), two sacks, and 68 tackles (four for loss) not a Pro Bowler?! In the immortal words of DMX, “Y’all gon’ make me lose my mind up in here.”

Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos

If your nickname is the same as a video game console (PS2), you better have game. And this ballin’ ass rookie has plenty. Aside from being a damn near shutdown corner already, the big homie has four interceptions (and counting) and has the fourth-best targeted EPA in the entire league. (TRANSLATION: You aren’t scoring on his ass.)

Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos

Okay, now I’m just lying like shit. Dude is trash. But y’all gon’ put some respect on my Denver Broncos, goddammit!!!!!

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

If you’ve missed half the season and are still 5th in the league in rushing yards, you deserve all the things. Fuck that.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

I know, I know. Lamar Jackson is that dude, but he’s struggled this season with damn near his entire team on IR. And as much as I love that guy, you gotta be high as shit not to admit that Burrow has been the superior player this year. Yes, his league-high 14 interceptions are ugly, but his passer rating—which is higher than Tom Brady, Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, and damn near everyone else—isn’t. He deserves the nod. I said what I said.

Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons

As the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Get Busy Committee, the nine-year vet has been wreaking havoc all over the field all season long. You need somebody to pound the rock? He’s got you. You need some returns that will get you excellent field position? Not a problem. Oh, you need him to run some routes too? Fam, you already know that’s in the bag. And with 10 touchdowns and 1,421 combined yards, about the only thing he can’t do is stroll into a woman’s bathroom.

Congrats to everyone who made the 2022 Pro Bowl rosters, and please keep those that didn’t in your thoughts and prayers.