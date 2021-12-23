Hear ye, hear ye!
The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl rosters are here!
Sadly, this means you didn’t get world peace or that new Polaris Slingshot for Christmas, but at least you get to find out which NFL players are considered the best of the best within their respective conferences—kinda like how The Root’s own Managing Editor of The Glow Up, Maiysha Kai, is in a class of her own when it comes to last-minute gift guides. (Y’all are welcome, by the way.)
But here’s who you can expect to see at prom over in the AFC:
Offense
Quarterback:
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Running back:
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
Wide receiver:
Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
Tight end:
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive tackle:
Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers
Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs
Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills
Offensive guard:
Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns
Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns
Center:
Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers
Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts
Fullback:
Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens
Defense
Defensive end:
Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders
Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
Interior linemen:
DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts
Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
Outside linebacker:
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers
Matt Judon, New England Patriots
Inside/Middle linebacker:
Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts
Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas Raiders
Cornerback:
J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots
Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins
Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts
Free safety:
Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans
Strong safety:
Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs
Special Teams
Long snapper:
Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis Colts
Punter:
A.J. Cole, Las Vegas Raiders
Placekicker:
Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
Return specialist:
Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens
Special teamer:
Matthew Slater, New England Patriots
Wowwwwwwwwwwww. Not a single player from the Denver Broncos?!?!! It’s the blatant disrespect for me.
Over in the NFC, here’s who gets to sit with the cool kids:
Offense
Quarterback:
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Running back:
Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
James Conner, Arizona Cardinals
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Wide receiver:
Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
Tight end:
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
Offensive tackle:
Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys
Offensive guard:
Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
Brandon Scherff, Washington Football Team
Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Center:
Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Fullback:
Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers
Defense
Defensive end:
Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers
Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints
Interior linemen:
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team
Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers
Outside linebacker:
Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals
Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears
Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside/Middle linebacker:
Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
Cornerback:
Trevon Diggs , Dallas Cowboys
Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles
Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints
Free safety:
Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks
Strong safety:
Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals
Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
Special Teams
Long snapper:
Josh Harris, Atlanta Falcons
Punter:
Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys
Placekicker:
Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams
Return specialist:
Jakeem Grant, Chicago Bears
Special teamer:
J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints
Looking at these rosters,
Omarion Omicron variant aside, I think it’s safe to say there are some pretty glaring omissions. So try as I may to be a better me, I gotta get up on this pulpit and speak my truth, y’all.
Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos
How in THE FUCK is a dude with five interceptions (Can you name a safety with more? I’ll wait.), two sacks, and 68 tackles (four for loss) not a Pro Bowler?! In the immortal words of DMX, “Y’all gon’ make me lose my mind up in here.”
Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos
If your nickname is the same as a video game console (PS2), you better have game. And this ballin’ ass rookie has plenty. Aside from being a damn near shutdown corner already, the big homie has four interceptions (and counting) and has the fourth-best targeted EPA in the entire league. (TRANSLATION: You aren’t scoring on his ass.)
Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos
Okay, now I’m just lying like shit. Dude is trash. But y’all gon’ put some respect on my Denver Broncos, goddammit!!!!!
Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
If you’ve missed half the season and are still 5th in the league in rushing yards, you deserve all the things. Fuck that.
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
I know, I know. Lamar Jackson is that dude, but he’s struggled this season with damn near his entire team on IR. And as much as I love that guy, you gotta be high as shit not to admit that Burrow has been the superior player this year. Yes, his league-high 14 interceptions are ugly, but his passer rating—which is higher than Tom Brady, Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, and damn near everyone else—isn’t. He deserves the nod. I said what I said.
Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons
As the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Get Busy Committee, the nine-year vet has been wreaking havoc all over the field all season long. You need somebody to pound the rock? He’s got you. You need some returns that will get you excellent field position? Not a problem. Oh, you need him to run some routes too? Fam, you already know that’s in the bag. And with 10 touchdowns and 1,421 combined yards, about the only thing he can’t do is stroll into a woman’s bathroom.
Congrats to everyone who made the 2022 Pro Bowl rosters, and please keep those that didn’t in your thoughts and prayers.