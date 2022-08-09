Is The Breakfast Club a wrap?



That’s a possibility after one member of the iconic morning radio show dropped a cryptic tweet late Tuesday night. Angela Yee, who along with Charlamagne Tha God (real name Lenard McKelvey) and DJ Envy (real name Raashaun Casey), tweeted, “The breakfast club as you know it is officially over.”

It wasn’t clear exactly what that meant. Neither of her co-hosts had responded from their individual social media accounts as of 11 p.m. Tuesday, nor was there any word from the show’s official Twitter page.

The Breakfast Club has been on the air since 2010; the show is broadcast live from New York’s Hot 97 and syndicated and streamed through that station’s parent company, iHeart Media. iHeart announced in late 2020 that Charlamagne had signed a new five -year deal to continue as host of the show and to become the company’s senior creative officer of culture content and programming, a role in which he was to scout new talent, develop programming and oversee community initiatives. His deal also included the launch of the Black Effect Podcast Network, a platform for podcasters targeted at Black audiences.

It’s not clear when DJ Envy’s contract is up. But in a May appearance on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, Yee appeared to drop that she was already working on the show without being under contract.

“Actually, my contract is up now,” she said. “It’s been up since December.”

All three of the show’s hosts have been moving their brands in different directions in recent years. In addition to his expanded iHeart deal, Charlamagne also hosts “The God’s Honest Truth” on Comedy Central. DJ Envy is a real estate investor who hosts seminars on his strategies around the country, and Yee hosts “Lip Service”, a podcast about sex and relationships distributed by Apple Podcasts.