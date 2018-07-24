Screenshot: KMID

Last week we brought you the story of Khalil Cavil, a server at a Texas steakhouse who received no tip and had a racist note scrawled across the bill totaling $108.73 that was allegedly left by the customer.

“We don’t tip terrorist,” the note, which had Khalil’s name circled, read.

The customer was subsequently banned from the Saltgrass Steakhouse in Odessa, and the community rallied behind Cavil to support him.

On Monday, Cavil, 20, admitted to the Odessa American that he had written the note himself, after it surfaced that the whole story was one big hoax.

“I did write it,” Cavil said, without much more explanation. “I don’t have an explanation. I made a mistake. There is no excuse for what I did.”

Cavil’s statement to the Odessa American follows a statement issued by Terry Turney, COO of Saltgrass, who has already reached out to the customer who was banned to invite them back to dine for free.

“After further investigation, we have learned that our employee fabricated the entire story. The customer has been contacted and invited back to our restaurant to dine on us,” the statement read. “Racism of any form is intolerable, and we will always act swiftly should it occur in any of our establishments. Falsely accusing someone of racism is equaling disturbing.”

Cavil, for his part, is no longer employed at Saltgrass, although the company declined to specifically say if he was fired.

“All I can say is he’s no longer with the company,” spokeswoman Colleen Wagner told the Washington Post.

Needless to say, it is upsetting that Cavil would make something like this up, and accuse an innocent person (who thankfully was never named) of leaving such a terrible note. There is enough bad shit going on right now, without having people make shit up. There are enough people who do not believe real victims, without liars making it worse and fueling the fire of naysayers.

After Cavil’s story went viral, he had many supporters on Facebook who sent him money. The donations totaled up to about $1,000, but he said all that money is being processed to be returned.

“All money is being processed and being return[ed],” Cavil told the OA. “Most all of it has been returned.”

It is not clear how Saltgrass figured out that the story was a hoax, but Cavill said that he did admit to his lie to officials at. the restaurant on Sunday, “the first step into making it right.”

“I’m sorry. I deeply made a huge, big mistake. And I’m in the process of getting the help that I need,” Cavil said.