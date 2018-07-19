Screenshot: KMID

A customer is no longer welcome at a Texas steakhouse after leaving a server no tip and a racist message.

Khalil Cavil shared a picture of the note left on the customer’s bill that he got on Saturday night on Facebook. The customer at the Saltgrass Steak House in Odessa had circled Khalil’s name, left a zero in the tip field for a bill totaling $108.73 and scribbled “We don’t tip terrorist,” across the top.

“At the moment I didn’t know what to think nor what to say, I was sick to my stomach. I share this because I want people to understand that this racism, and this hatred still exists,” Cavil wrote in the caption. “Although, this is nothing new, it is still something that will test your faith. All day I’ve had to remind myself that Jesus died for these people too.”

The COO of Saltgrass Steak House told USA Today that the customer who left the message has been banned from the establishment.

“We stand by and support our employee,” Terry Turney, the COO, said. “Racism of any form is unacceptable.”

Cavil is unfortunately used to people making assumptions about his name, but, for the record, doesn’t have any Middle Eastern roots (not that it makes a difference.)

“My dad was in the military and a buddy that he was very close to, served with him...Khalil was killed in an accident and so my dad just named me after him, one of his best friends,” he told KMID.

Regardless, Cavil hopes that the publicity his Facebook post has received will bring attention to the racism and hatred that exists in our country.

“It was not about the money. It was never about the money, it’s about shedding the light on an issue I feel very passionate about, “ he said.