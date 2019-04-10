Photo: Zach Gibson (Getty Images)

The most sinister PTA mom, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, is going to war with affirmative action and at least one school has caved to the pressure.



According to NBC News, race will longer be considered in deciding admission at Texas Tech University medical school bowing to the Trump administration’s push to end affirmative action under the devious idiot DeVos.

From NBC News:

The resolution resolves a complaint filed in 2004 against Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. But notably, the resolution is the first of its kind under the Trump administration, which last year rescinded Obama-era guidelines meant to promote diversity among students. The civil rights office of the Education Department also has ongoing investigations into policies at Yale and Harvard. Under the agreement with Texas Tech’s medical school, the admissions department will “discontinue all consideration of an applicant’s race and/or national origin.”

Advertisement

Roger Clegg—president and general counsel of the Center for Equal Opportunity, which opposes affirmative action—filed the original complaint. On Tuesday, the group lit torches in their office and danced off beat after learning that the medical school had caved. The group also posted a March letter to its website from the Education Department, which noted that internal reviews “does not specifically consider the necessity for continued use of race-conscious admissions policies or whether race-neutral alternatives would be effective in achieving a similar level of diversity,” NBC News reports.

The Trump administration’s Justice Department has concerns that race in admission decision is unfair to white people cause for concern.



“The department, for instance, sided last year with Asian-American plaintiffs who contend in a lawsuit against Harvard that the school unlawfully limits how many Asian students are admitted,” NBC News reports.

Advertisement

In 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court granted affirmative action policies a victory allowing race to be considered when reviewing a college application.