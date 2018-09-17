Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, the grown-up Eddie Munster, thinks that challenger Rep. Beto O’Rourke was wrong to rush to judgment when he criticized the shooting of Botham Jean, the 26-year-old black man who was shot dead in his own home by a Dallas police officer.



“It’s possible what happened was a horrifying and horrific misunderstanding, or it may be something else,” Cruz told Fox 26 Houston in an interview Sunday. “And that’s why we have a legal justice system, to actually learn what the facts are and learn what happened. I wish Beto O’Rourke and Democrats weren’t so quick to always blame the police officer, always attack the police officer.”



Amber Guyger, a white Dallas police officer, walked into Jean’s apartment and shot him dead. Guyger claimed that she somehow confused Jean’s apartment, which reportedly had a red rug out front, with her own apartment, which was one floor below. She also allegedly believed that the man inside the apartment was an intruder.

According to Fox 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth, during a rally O’Rourke, like many of us who laughed at the seven people who burned their Nikes after learning that Colin Kaepernick and his glorious afro found this story of mixed-up apartments hard to believe, noted that Guyger needed to be fired.

“I don’t understand, given the actions, how anyone can come to any other conclusion,” O’Rourke said.



Cruz, on the other hand, thinks that there could be a good explanation as to what happened and that O’Rourke shouldn’t jump to conclusions.

“She may have been in the wrong. She’s facing legal proceedings and if a jury of her peers concludes that she behaved wrongly, then she’ll face the consequences,” he said, referring to Guyger. “But I don’t think we should jump to conclusions. It may have been just a horrific understanding with horrifying consequences.”

Also it should be pointed out that Cruz is an idiot who once criticized O’Rourke for using the name Beto, when Cruz’s real name is Rafael.

But Ted Cruz has a history of siding with law enforcement and accepting the results of legal proceedings.

Except when it came to Hillary Clinton’s emails, Benghazi, his own campaign donations and the IRS investigating claims against conservatives.