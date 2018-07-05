Screenshot: Fox 4 News video

A would-be carjacker in Dallas picked the right one on Wednesday when he jumped into a car with the 2- and 4-year-old sons of a black mother in the back seat. When the man refused to get out of her car, he caught a bullet to the face for his trouble.

Michelle Booker-Hicks told Fox 4 News she was on her way to a family function when she stopped at a gas station in the southern part of Dallas around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night. As she was paying for her gas, she saw a man jump into her vehicle.

“I proceeded to jump in my backseat and told the gentleman to stop, to get out the car. He would not get out of the car. He turned around and looked at me. I reached over the armrest to get my glove compartment and that’s when I fired at him once I got the gun from my glove compartment,” she said to the news station.

The man, identified by police as 36-year-old Ricky Wright, ran the vehicle off the road and crashed into a fence. He was arrested at the scene and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Neither Booker-Hicks nor her children were harmed in the incident.

Booker-Hicks told Fox 4 that she just decided to carry her 9mm handgun in her glove box earlier that day, just in case. Texas is an open-carry state.

The moral of the story? Don’t mess with a black woman or her kids.

Fox 4 reports that Wright could potentially face kidnapping, robbery or carjacking charges.