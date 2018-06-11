Photo: Kevin C. Cox (Getty Images)

The newest Hall-of-Famer, who has no plans of attending his own induction ceremony, Terrell Owens, is currently involved in a hilarious Twitter feud with former Dallas Cowboy Michael Irvin and arguably the worst person to ever dawn a detective hat without a trace of irony, Jason Whitlock.



Recently, the Hamburgarler of sports journalism and Irvin, a co-host of Fox Sports 1 “Speak For Yourself”, were yapping about T.O.’s recent decision not to attend his induction ceremony into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On Thursday, Whitlock, claimed that T.O. was the worst teammate in football history.

Maybe Whitlock forgot about this:

According to Sports Day, Irvin wasn’t shy of voicing his opinion of T.O.’s decision to thumb his nose at the Hall of Fame because he wasn’t a first ballot entry. Irvin had this to say on Thursday’s edition of NFL Network’s “Total Access,”:



“It’s not about the voters. Don’t give the voters the pleasure of knowing that they meant that much to you that when you finally got in, you’re not even showing up. And the whole while you campaigned about being in. When he did not get in, he and I were shooting a commercial together one time and he came to the commercial with a Hall of Fame gold jacket with all of his records on it. So you went and made a made-up gold jacket, but you won’t show up to get the real gold jacket? It’s something beyond my capabilities of understanding up here.”

In truth, as much as I find Whitlock to be a baseless hack of old sports backwash, and Irvin to be a loudmouth, they aren’t wrong. T.O. has every right to turn his nose up to the Hall of Fame but he has to accept that he’s going to be heavily criticized for it. Calling T.O. the worst teammate in football history isn’t that much of a stretch. Also, noting that T.O. is giving voters too much sway by showing them that their decision making hurt his feelings, is true. T.O. absolutely wanted to be in the Hall of Fame but he wanted to get in on his first try and when that didn’t happen he took his ball and went home.

On Saturday, in a series of tweets, Owens took jabs at Whitlock’s weight and Irvin’s reported issues with cocaine. Oh and for good measure, T.O. called both Irvin and Whitelock “Uncle Tommers.”

To which Whitlock responded:

And then things went left.

A Twitter user pointed out that Irvin read text messages T.O. sent him on “NFL Total Access”

And if there was any speculation to what a “powdered donut” might be, T.O. cleared that up.

So to recap; Whitlock would enjoy a donut date with T.O., who only wants to go if Whitlock can lose 100 pounds by Aug. 4. T.O. would also like to invite Irvin, but Irvin can only have the powdered donuts and he’d like to call them Uncle Tommers during said donut date. I think that about sums it up.