Photo: Matt Dunham (AP Images)

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jurrell Casey doesn’t care what the NFL has planned for the upcoming season because he plans to protest the killings of unarmed black men, women and children during the national anthem and the football league can fine him and he still doesn’t care.



“I’m going to take a fine this year, why not?” Casey told CNN during a promotional event for the NFL’s International Series in the United Kingdom. “I’m going to protest during the flag. That’s what I’m going to say now.”

According to USA Today, Casey was one of the only Titans to protest during the past NFL season. Casey raised his fist during the national anthem and it’s unclear if Casey plans to continue this form of protest or will take a knee as other players, including the whiteballed former San Francisco 49ers Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid, once did.

“It is what it is, I ain’t going to let them stop me from doing what I want to do,” he said, according to CNN. “If they want to have these battles between players and organizations, this is the way it’s going to be.”



Because the NFL haphazardly rushed to get official documentation on the record to prevent players from protesting, it’s unclear whether a raised fist will even result in a fine. The NFL’s new national anthem policy says players must stand for the national anthem if they’re on the field or stay in the locker room.

Casey knows that his protest will bring unwanted scrutiny to him and his teammates, but the star player also notes that some issues are worth the scrutiny.

“There is always going to be blowback, that is what America is about,” Casey told CNN. “They always like to go on social media and go hard. It is what it is, at the end of the day, I don’t pay no mind to it. I’m going to do what I do that’s going to bring light to my community.

“At the end of the day we got to do a job,” he added. “But I will continue to use my platform to keep on speaking up.”