The group of teenagers who callously recorded and taunted a drowning man as he pleaded for help will not face charges after all, even after the police chief recommended that the state attorney prosecute them under a statute that requires a person with knowledge of a death to notify a medical examiner.

According to ABC News, in accordance to earlier thoughts on the case, the teens will not be charged for not helping 31-year-old Jamel Dunn, as there is no Florida Law that requires someone to give or even call for help when someone is in distress.

“Today we are announcing our decision not to criminally charge four juveniles and one adult for their failure to provide assistance in the tragic drowning death of Jamel Dunn on July 9th, 2017 in Cocoa, Fla.” Seminole-Brevard State Attorney Phil Archer said in a statement released on Friday.

That incident last July shocked Cocoa, after the video spread across social media, displaying the teens’ heartless disregard for Dunn, who was disabled.

Cocoa Police Chief Mike Cataloupe slammed their actions “utterly inhumane and cruel,” but at that time speculated that charges would not be filed due to the lack of state law.

In the minute-long video that was taken, the teens could be heard laughing off-camera as Dunn screams.

“Get out the water, you gonna die,” one teen shouts.

“Ain’t nobody finna help you, you dumb bitch,” another shouts.

“Oh, he just died,” another teen says as laughter ensues.

None of them made any move to help Dunn, or even call 911. Dunn’s body was not recovered until five days after the teens recorded their footage.

Then, a little later that month, Cantaloupe decided to go ahead and recommend charges against the teens, following the storm of public outrage.

Now, nearly a year later, we are back to square one.

“As previously acknowledged by the Cocoa Police Department and this office, there is no Florida law that requires a person to provide emergency assistance under the facts of this case,” Archer added.

A law that was hoping to address instances like what happened to Dunn was proposed during this year’s legislative session, but failed to receive adequate support, Archer noted.

“I know that everyone was sickened by the callous disregard for human life exhibited by these young people,” Archer said in the statement. “We can only hope that this was an isolated and rare circumstance that will never happen again. Unfortunately, Florida law does not address this behavior and we are ethically restrained from pursuing criminal charges without a reasonable belief of proving a crime beyond and to the exclusion of every reasonable doubt.”

Meanwhile, Dunn’s family is still left struggling with the fact that he did not have to die that day.

“They should have been punished,” Melissa Ann Clark, Dunn’s sister-in-law said. “It’s definitely injustice.”

She added: “A man died, and they laughed.”