Tamar Braxton Claps at Kandi Burruss on NeNe Leakes' Show, and Social Media is Loving the Tea

Tamar Braxton chose violence by reigniting her never-ending – and messy– beef with longtime frenemy Kandi Burruss on “The NeNe Leakes Show.” Never the one to bite her tongue, the “Love & War” singer didn’t waste any time calling out the singer for her behind-the-scenes behavior and urging Burruss to “be a better person.”

During her sit down interview, “Real Housewives” alum NeNe Leakes asked Braxton for her thoughts about Burruss. The “All The Way Home” songstress didn’t hold back in sharing her true feelings about the Xscape singer. “Kandi, if you’re watching – and we know you’re watching – the thing is: We don’t know,” Braxton said. “We don’t have an issue with you. We’re not jealous of you. We actually celebrate your success. No, seriously. But you got to be a better person.”

As Leakes smirked at the shady comments, Braxton continued to express her frustrations. “And the reason why you gotta be a better person is because it’s not fair to the people who have been following our careers, knowing that you are doing things behind the scenes, knowing that you are lying on people,” she expressed. “No, it’s not fair. It’s not fair. Because we like you; we cheerlead for you.”

The “Braxton Family Values” alum is no stranger to criticizing Burruss’ alleged mean girl behavior — and remains unfazed by social media labeling her a “hater.”

“But for you to deliberately use the public’s opinion to manipulate them into thinking that people are really coming after you when we’re not, that’s not right,” Braxton shared. “And because you have the public’s opinion — because it’s so easy because of the character you created on Real Housewives and things like that — to fall into that, that’s not fair, because you know I didn’t do anything to you.”

Leakes shared her interest in interviewing Burruss, but Braxton was not having it. “I’m not sitting down with her,” she firmly stated. The singer explained she would not converse with Burruss until she admitted to lying about Braxton.

The former “Big Brother” contestants have been locked in a years-spanning feud, and social media has always been in the front row for the mess. In a recent interview, Braxton explain the core reason with her beef with Burress: “We wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t lied on. I can deal with anything but don’t lie on me.” She said when a person tells a lie, it becomes their responsibility to “make it right.”

Fans shared their thoughts about the recent interview. One Thread user posted, “If I’m not mistaken… Tamar was the one who publicly criticized Kandi a few times… it’s starting to feel like Tamar is obsessed with Kandi and making it seem like it’s Kandi’s fault for everything. Tamar just leave Kandi alone and let her continue to thrive. This narrative is old.”

Another Threads user posted “This is all Tamar will ever be known for & it’s sad. & as much as I usually like Nene, she don’t make it no better continuously using this poor attempt of a platform to get back in the limelight to invite folks to come on & shade Kandi.”

Burress has not responded to the interview.