Take a Look, It's in a MasterClass Book—LeVar Burton's Storytelling Rainbow!

LeVar Burton’s MasterClass - The Power of Storytelling Photo : Courtesy of MasterClass

Sharpen your pencils and get ready to take notes because the newest MasterClass instructor is none other than LeVar Burton! If there was ever a person made for this teaching gig, it’s Mr. Burton!

The topic of Burton’s MasterClass is “The Power of Storytelling,” which is quite apt for the beloved host of 1980s educational program, Reading Rainbow.



Here’s the class syllabus, via the official press release sent to The Root:



In his class, Burton will explore the motivation behind storytelling, sharing his approach and philosophies to empower members to activate their imaginations, rethink the way they approach communication and gain confidence as speakers. Tapping into a diverse range of formats, from acting to podcasting and more, Burton will teach members how to connect with their audience and use performance skills such as timing, tonal inflections and rhythm to become more intentional storytellers. Burton also offers his personal insights on the value and impact of storytelling, particularly as it relates to representation. He shares how diverse stories present an opportunity to empathize and connect with people and why sharing those stories makes the world a better and more true place. Pulling back the curtain on some of the experiences that defined his path, Burton shares case studies from his time in the revolutionary television mini series Roots, as well as excerpts from his children’s book, The Rhino Who Swallowed a Storm. From sparking the imagination of a child through literature to presenting in a boardroom or engaging in a coffee shop conversation, Burton’s class will challenge members to rethink their approach to communication, inspiring them to confidently bring his same passion for the power of storytelling to their own lives.

“Stories are the universal language of humanity,” Burton said in a statement. “Every one of us has a personal story to share, and in my class, I want to help members find those stories from within and have the courage to share them with the world.”

LeVar Burton Teaches the Power of Storytelling Official Trailer / MasterClass (YouTube)

“An award-winning actor, director, author, television host and one of the most beloved voices in storytelling, LeVar’s career has been defined by his ability to connect with and educate people of all backgrounds,” David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass, said in a statement. “In his class, he ignites member’s passion for words, empowers them to find deeper meaning in stories and enhances their communication skills to give voice to their own story.”

I know that’s right! Burton is everywhere and we love to see it! In addition to Season 9 of his podcast LeVar Burton Reads premiering today, we still have Burton’s Jeopardy! guest-hosting run to look forward to in July. So, to all my fellow butterflies in the sky, make sure you fly twice as high to attend Burton’s MasterClass—registration info and more is now at the official website.