With a new cookbook, a Target clothing line and her own McCormick Sunshine seasoning, popular social media influencer Tabitha Brown has had an amazing 2022, and now it’s ending with a bang: Her adorable YouTube children’s series, Tab Time, has been nominated for two Children’s & Family Emmys.



The show is up for Outstanding Preschool Series against Helpsters from Apple TV+; HBO Max’s The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Game Edition; Netflix’s Waffles + Mochi; and likely winner, HBO Max’s Sesame Street, because come on, it’s Sesame Street. Brown is also nominated for Outstanding Host alongside the young stars of Peacock’s The Kids Tonight Show, Recker Eans, Dylan Gilmer, Mykal-Michelle Harris and Olivia Perez; Dame Helen Mirren on Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses from Cartoon Network and TBS; Jack McBrayer on Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show from Apple TV+; and Coyote Peterson from the YouTube Originals series Coyote Peterson’s Wild Field Trip.

Ms. Tab celebrated her well-deserved Emmy nods in an emotional Instagram post where she exclaimed through tears, “Hello there. I just found out that I have been nominated for an Emmy for Tab Time.” She had literally just gotten the news, as she said she hopped off the phone so she could share the moment with her fans.

Advertisement

In the caption, she thanked the Television Academy and everyone involved with the show, writing, “Y’all look at what the Lord has done. Tab Time is nominated for not 1 but 2 Emmys!!!!! 1 for Outstanding preschool series and 1 for me as Outstanding Host. Thank you @televisionacad @daytimeemmys @youtubeforfamilies @thekidsatplay @creativeartistsagency and @scaleproductions. OOHHH GOD I THANK YOU. Y’all DREAMS really do come true!!!!!! Omg!!!! #tabithabrown #emmynominated #TabTime”

G/O Media may get a commission low-waste beauty The Earthling Co. Beauty for the planet

If the beauty fan in your life is eco-friendly—take a gander at the Earthling Co.’s delightful, giftable options. Buy at The Earthling Co. Advertisement

It’s always great when good things happen to good people and Tabitha is one of the nicest people in the media world. The absolutely charming Tab Time follows Ms. Tab and her animated friends as they teach kids important lessons like overcoming mistakes, the importance of family and being helpful. Tab Time is one of those rare kid’s shows that won’t make adults feel like they need to hit their heads against the wall while watching. You know which ones I’m talking about.

You can catch up on the first season of Tab Time on Tabitha Brown’s YouTube channel.