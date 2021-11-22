Actress and media personality Tabitha Brown is expanding her empire with a new children’s series.



Advertisement

Per NewsOne, Tab Time is tailored for preschoolers and “takes a holistic approach to teaching children valuable life lessons. Each episode explores a different theme and is designed to help youngsters develop a sense of self-confidence and self-efficacy, educating children about everything from the importance of paying it forward and bouncing back from mistakes to going green.”

Premiering Wednesday, Dec. 1, the show features characters voiced by Ashley Nicole Black, Miles Brown, Zainab Johnson, Affion Crockett and appearances from Yvonne Orji, Lil Rel Howery, Cynthia Erivo and Karamo Brown.



The 10- episode series includes a series of celebrities joining Ms. Tab as a “Super Cool Expert in Tab’s Lab,” with DJ Khrafty (Jermaine Fowler) and Ms. Tab leading two kids, and those watching at home, in craft time.

“Tab Time is part of my purpose,” Brown said in a statement. “Teaching children to grow together and love each other with kindness will create a better world. We’re at a place right now where the world needs healing; it needs light, and children are that light. It’s been said a million times, but children are the future and healing change begins with them.”

G/O Media may get a commission Black Friday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the supply chain who's boss

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Early Black Friday Deals

A trailer shows Miss Tab teaching kids about imagination, making snacks with them and introducing animated friends. Honestly, it’s adorable.



To celebrate the clip’s release, Brown tweeted, “OOHH GOD! THANK YOU. It’s “TAB TIME” Dec 1st.”

Advertisement

There’s always a need for more programming geared toward Black children, especially preschool- aged . With her emphasis on healthy food, Brown will bring new, fun ideas to the genre.



“Everyone could use a bit of Ms. Tab’s positive energy in their life, which is exactly why we brought this show to our platform,” said Nadine Zylstra, Head of Family, Learning and Impact for YouTube Originals.

Advertisement

Tab Time is the latest expansion of The Chi actress’ media empire. She recently released the New York Times bestseller Feeding the Soul.