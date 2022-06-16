Y’all remember when T-Pain rhymed “mansion” with “Wisconsin on the 2008 song “Can’t Believe It” featuring Lil Wayne?

“I can put you in the mansion. Somewhere in Wiscansin.”

Well, T-Pain went ahead and created a tour and musical festival.

The Florida rapper ended his Road to Wiscansin Tour with the inaugural Wiscansin Fest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Saturday, June 11. The festival included performances from Lil Jon, Juvenile, Yung Bleu, K Camp, O.T. Genasis and many others.

One of the most significant moments that got people talking was when T-Pain himself performed an unreleased remix of “Death of Auto-Tune,” which is in response to Jay-Z’s 2009 track that criticized artists that used the voice-altering technology.

In the remix, which used a reworked version of the 2009 beat, T-Pain raps, “They tried to get rid of me, now their knees hurt/Shook! Who say they tryna brawl with Tylenol?/You know you missed me, you ain’t fucking with them guys at all/Foot in the dope crack, they say they need mo’ crack/They asking for pain relief so I guess the boy’s back.”



He continues, “It gets worse with time/All the time you spent rehearsing your line, it end up worse than mine/You thirsty for shine/Every time I spit a bar I get thirty a line/Who said they tryna bang with Teddy Pain?/I’m on everythang, that’s on everythang/I’m married to the game, get the wedding ring/I got this shit wrapped, Teddy Cellophane.”

Hard bars coming from Teddy Pain.

During the Wiscansin Fest, T-Pain was also honored with his own day in the state of Wisconsin, which has become a regular occurrence for some of rap’s most legendary artists.



June 11th is now “T-Pain Day” in the state of Wisco nsin.

On his Instagram, he wrote, “Thank you @cityofmilwaukee and the entire state of Wisconsin for this incredible honor.”