Screenshot: Fox News

Beloved recording artist, entrepreneur and community activist Nipsey Hussle wasn’t even buried for 24 hours before Fox News trotted out host Laura Ingraham to spit on his grave.

During a segment on her show The Ingraham Angle, the Wicked Witch of the West made a mockery out of a murder victim—because Fox News is in the business of trivializing the value of black lives.

After playing a clip of YG’s 2016 rallying cry “F.D.T”—an acronym for “Fuck Donald Trump”—she chastised the song (which features Nipsey) for its “very creative refrain” before her guest, journalist Raymond Arroyo, added: “Very catchy.”

Then after enjoying a hearty chuckle, Ingraham continued, “So ... the chorus it goes on and on. Is that related to the lowest unemployment ever basically for African Americans?”

Again, she’s deriding a father and fiancé who was just senselessly murdered—one whom tens of thousands flooded the 21,000-seat Staples Center and the streets of Los Angeles to mourn; one who impacted and inspired millions; one who championed investing in black communities and whose entrepreneurial ventures doing exactly that are projected to generate over $210 million, according to data journalist Semmi W.

So the backlash the Fox News host has received since was immediate, expected and 100 percent justified.

Rapper The Game, who has been demonstrative in his allegiance to his fallen friend, took to Instagram to air out his grievances and demand Fox News fire Ingraham post haste.

“We are NO LONGER laying quiet while you continuously disrespect our brother, culture [sic] African Americans as a whole,” he wrote. “Nips [sic] passing nor his legacy is to be taken lightly as there will be consequences for any disrespect now or in the future as long as I have a voice!!!”

In his own effort to rally the troops, “Slowly” crooner Tank shared a link to a “Fire Laura Ingraham” petition on Twitter. Thus far, it has amassed almost 16,000 signatures.

“Let’s use our power!” he tweeted, directing his ire at the same woman who told Lebron James to “shut up and dribble” in 2018 after James shared his thoughts on her lord and master, Donald Trump.

The always outspoken T.I. had plenty to say on the matter as well.

“This is Disgusting!” he wrote on Instagram. “You are both vile, despicable, poor excuses for people.”

But the rest of social media is sick of her shit too, as a chorus of users have made their feelings known.

Fox News has yet to comment on the matter, but the prevailing mood can be found below until Ingraham gets booted out the building and receives her walking papers:

Just like that.