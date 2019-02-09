Photo: Jordan Strauss (Invision/Associated Press)

I would imagine this puts trap extraordinaire Gucci Mane in quite the precarious situation, but a host of rappers, creators, and otherwise influential individuals are letting it be none that their allegiances to luxury brand Gucci are a thing of the past.

On Thursday, Gucci got dragged to Pluto and back for dropping this:

A $890 “sweater” presumably inspired by Ralph Northam’s yearbook.

And while Gucci was quick to remove the “sweater” from their store and apologize publicly for their blackface-esque blunder, some were quick to forgive and forget, while others weren’t having it.

Most notably, self-professed “7-figure a year customer” T.I., who took to Instagram to not only tear Gucci a new asshole, but to announce his plans to boycott the brand entirely, effective immediately.

In a picture captioned “THIS IS THE AGENDA!!!”, he laid out a call to action consisting of the following steps:

1. Stop buying Gucci for the next 3 months.

2. If you own anything Gucci, do not wear it!

3. Share with your network!

Rapper Soulja Boy, whose forehead has spent his recent resurgence rocking a Gucci headband like it’s Deray McKesson’s blue vest, opined on the matter as well:

“Until further notice, Gucci is cancelled,” he announced on Instagram. “I’m shocked and I’m appalled. And I feel disrespected.”

While filmmaker Spike Lee jumped into the fray to call out Gucci’s “coonery and buffoonery”:

“I, Spike Lee Of Sound Mind And Body Will No Longer Wear Prada Or Gucci Until They Hire Some Black Designers,” he wrote on Instagram.

But again this all begs the question—what do we call Gucci Mane now?